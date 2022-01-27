Musa vows to end APC crisis, lead party to victory in 2023

As the February 26 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) inched closer, an aspirant for the party’s National Chairmanship Office, Sani Musa has vowed to work harmoniously with other National Working Committee (NWC) members to end the internal crisis in the broom party.

Musa who represents Niger East Senatorial District in the Senate said he would actualise the goal by institutionalizing the party, strictly adhering to its constitution, and regularly observing the conventions of the party.

The APC Chairmanship hopeful made his intentions known when he featured on the Channels Television programme, ‘Politics Today’ in Abuja on Wednesday.

Musa said if elected as APC National Chairman, he would work in line with a three-cardinal-objective plan, code-named 3-Rs (Reconciliation, Reorganisation, and Restructuring) which formed his action plan to reposition the party for efficiency and good governance delivery.

“When elected as the National Chairman of APC, I am coming in with three cardinal objectives and those objectives are my 3-Rs. That is reconciliation, reorganisation, and restructuring. First, I will reconcile all the divisions that we have.

“I will try as much as possible based on what we have as the constitution of the party and what the guidelines have spelled out. I will work towards that, I will try as much as possible to create cohesion, build bridges.

“We plan to make APC an institution; a corporate entity and when I make it an institution, that means it is an entity whereby we must abide by all the guidelines, rules, and regulations. We have a constitution we must abide by, we have guidelines that we must follow and we have a manifesto of which everybody elected under the party just give a sense of belonging to the party and as such the supremacy of the party is intact.

Read also: APC berates PDP for reportedly inciting crisis in Ebonyi

“In everything we do, we have to follow the party convention. What are the conventions? There must be meetings in the party secretariat,” he said.

The lawmaker who said he was in the race to make the difference in party administration, vowed to transform the party not only for producing candidates for elections but to be an entity that will build leaders at all levels of government in the country.

He assured the party faithful of his desire to bring the antidote to the regular face-off between party leaders and their state governors by proffering strict adherence to the party constitution as a panacea to such frictions.

“The basic thing is that, once there is rule of law, once there is constitutionality, I didn’t think we should have any problem and it all depends on the kind of leadership we are going to put. If you put a leadership that will be going for personal interest instead of public interest, then there will be a problem and I will tell you that the kind of leadership I want to bring is the leadership that will protect the interest of Nigerians, will protect all members of the APC and even those elected under the banner of APC,” Musa assured.

The APC chairmanship contender also vowed to lead the party to victory in the 2023 general election with an organised and restructured party under his leadership, thereby attracting the votes of Nigerians.

“Nigerians will see a party that is very organised, reorganised, structured, and ready to give governance the way Mr. President has been doing. In terms of infrastructure, you know that government is a continuum and by the grace of God, we will get there, we shall win this election.

“I am telling you, Nigerians have confidence in us. Nigerians can not have confidence in people that have been in government for 16 years with over $130 per barrel of oil and nothing to write home about. You can not tell me that, he stated.