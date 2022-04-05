Moghalu vows to deal with compromisers of national security

Kingsley Moghalu, the presidential aspirant of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), on Monday said he will deal with compromisers of Nigeria’s security, if elected President of Nigeria.

Moghalu who was reacting to the recent attacks on the Abuja- Kaduna train and increasing incidents of kidnapping and killings throughout the country, vowed to “secure Nigeria and the lives and properties of Nigerians in the North, South, East and West of our country”

Moghalu, in a statement he personally signed, assured Nigerians of the “political will to secure the country, by “putting our security above all else: no security, no country.

“We will take the battle to the evil people and not wait for them to strike first while we write the Book of Lamentations” he said

The statement is coming against the backdrop of claims that the nation’s security system has been compromised by the activities of saboteurs who compromise the system, endangering the lives of the nation’s security personnel.

It also came on the heels of the suspension of a Muslim Cleric, Mohammed Nura of the Apo Legislators Mosque, in Abuja, for what was seen as “ offensive criticisms of the government” over the killings in the country.

Nura had accused the government of not doing enough to secure the people from the rampaging bandits ravaging Nigeria’s unmanned rural communities where people are kidnapped for juicy ransoms, unchallenged.

But Moghalu assured that his administration will have the political will to save Nigerians from banditry and terrorism.

According to him, “ Political will is the willingness and ability to take tough decisions to secure Nigeria, including NOT succumbing to or being deceived by vested interests that might be profiting from the killing field Nigeria has become.

“It also means putting Nigeria’s security above ethnic or religious interests. It means loyalty to the lives of Nigerians and the territory of Nigeria first, no matter where within our country.

Moghalu who recently declared his interest to contest the 2023 Presidential election on the platform of the African Democratic Congress party ADC, promised to strengthen the nation’s Armed Forces by vastly increasing their numbers in order to take control of land territory occupied by terrorists, adding that “Tucano jets alone won’t win the war against terrorism”

He also assured that he will embark on “ massive reform of the Nigeria Police Force – training, equipment, specialization, intelligence capabilities, force expansion to one million men and women.

He posited that the “weakness of the Nigerian police is the first institutional incentive for insecurity in Nigeria.

“This includes the police brutality and extrajudicial killings that claimed the life of Boko Haram’s original leader Mohammed Yusuf and further radicalized them, and also triggered #EndSARS.

He listed other policies to deal with insecurity to include “ reform of border security in Nigeria to protect the Nigerian territorial space more effectively.

“Terrorists can’t be allowed access into Nigeria on a wrong interpretation of the ECOWAS Protocols on Movement of Persons in the West African sub-region or on the basis of ethnic affinities separated by the artificial boundaries created by colonial powers.

“Improve with strategic communication and official government policy our sense of nationhood to become our brother’s keepers across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“Create a unified psychological and nationalistic response to terrorism.

“Improve the collection, coordination, and use of intelligence.

“Re-professionalize Nigeria’s security architecture. Right now, it’s based on ethnic-religious affiliation, and regime security versus real national security.

Moghalu, who assured Nigerians that he is “ ready on Day One”, said his administration will be proactive , rather than being reactive on national security”.