2023: Nigeria needs seasoned technocrat, economist, patriot – Emefiele support group

The Emefiele Solidarity Vanguard (ESV), one of the groups, calling on Godwin Emiefele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to contest for the 2023 Presidency said Nigeria needed a seasoned technocrat, an economist of all standard who understands monetary policy and diversification of economy to be at helms of affairs.

ESV also said the country needed a patriotic Nigerian who shall improve on the security situation and consolidate the gains of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, stressing that no one meets these attributes than Emefiele.

Daniel Enyi, National Coordinator of ESV, made these assertions at a press conference on what he described as “coordinated blackmail against the image and person of Dr. Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria” in Abuja on Monday.

Enyi called on blackmailers to join hands with the progressives who have gone all out in search for the best brains ahead of the 2023 general election to convince the CBN Governor contest the presidential elections for a consolidated Nigeria.

“We are here today to set the records straight on the ongoing solidarity electioneering posters, Billboards and recently branded vehicles of the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Dr. Godwin Ifaenyichukwu Emefiele’s 2023 Presidential campaign.

“It is true that many Nigerians have constituted themselves into various support groups for the CBN Governor in a clamour for him to contest the 2023 Presidential elections. These groups have gone ahead to print campaign materials of all sorts in persuasion of Dr. Godwin Emefiele to listen to the voice of reason.

Read also: CBN warns Nigerians of illegal financial operators

“As Emefiele Solidarity Vanguard, we have thousands of posters, T-shirts, Billboards and have branded some of our individual cars in solidarity with the CBN Governor, this has nothing to do with him in person,” he said.

Enyi further said that the images of branded sharon mini buses for Emiefele presidential campaign circulating on social media have nothing to do with the CBN Governor directly, adding that “it is an outright blackmail against his person to link the agitation directly to him.”

He said: “The latest campaign of calumny against the person of the CBN Governor is the branding of some Sharon mini buses by a support group, Green Alliance Movement which believes that Emefiele will serve as a bridge between the political class and the economist, the South South and South East.

“These groups, just like that of the Vice President, Prof. Yomi Osibanjo, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, Dr. Ogbonnya Onu, Chris Ngige among others are opinion of the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on whom they want as President after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in 2023.

“It is a norm that whenever he accepts to contest, it would be made public, he will answer the clarion call in the open.

As Nigerians, the truth is, nobody can stop us from expressing our opinion on whom we feel should govern the country after 2023.”

Enyi said Nigerians from all quarters; the North, the South, East and West are calling on the CBN Governor to run as President in the 2023 and they are convinced that, “if he does, he will win,_ adding that it is the threat where some do or die political office seekers are trying to blackmail him.

“Remember, this is a man who was appointed by the PDP administration of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and was reappointed by President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term based on his dedicated service to the nation.

“We wish to make bold that, the 2023 Presidential elections is far beyond an individual as Nigeria belong to all of us.

It is a known fact that, no right thinking Nigerian will want to elect a President whose vision is 2023. Nigeria needs a President who thinks beyond 2023, a man or woman who understands the economic situation of the Country and is poised to improve on it.

“We challenge anyone who has evidence of the CBN Governor consulting for President or any other political office to tender same before the general public”, he said.

The ESV Coordinator disclosed that the CBN Governor is yet to accept the offer by Nigerians to succeed President Buhari in 2023, saying if “he makes up his mind to contest, he will declare in the open as political office seeking can not be done in a closed doors especially office of the President, of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We wish to assure you that Emefiele Solidarity Vanguard, ESV in collaboration with other support groups shall continue with the agitation until he(Emefiele) accept or reject the golden offer by well meaning Nigerians,” he said.