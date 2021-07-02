Matawalle: PDP Governors’ Forum accuses Buhari, APC of using threats to poach its governors

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has expressed dismay on the use of unlawful threats, intimidation and outright underhand antics by President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to poach its governors.

The forum recalled that in his recent interview, Buhari regretted that Zamfara State was governed by another party other than his own, adding that “it was a clear subtle threat to the governor of the state to join him or face consequences.”

The Director-General of PDP Governors’ Forum, CID Maduabum disclosed this in a statement he issued on behalf of the forum.

Read Also: You can’t take power from incumbent governor without his blessing – Ekpenyong

The forum alleged that all sorts of threats had been deployed by the “illegal APC Caretaker/National Convention Planning Committee” to lure its members into its fold in view of the 2023 election.

It further argued that supporting Zamfara and other affected states to tackle insecurity should not be politicised nor be a preconditions for joining APC.

The forum said the infamous statement by the former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole that, “once you join APC all your sins will be forgiven” by the powers that be appears to be the guiding principle of Mr. President and APC.

It lamented that the manner APC celebrates any defected PDP governor or stalwart could be described as “a major Boko Haram or insurgent terrorist leader has been neutralised.”

The forum noted that Nigeria would be a better country if Mr. President and the ruling party could spend 10 percent of the energy they deploy in wooing PDP governors and stalwarts in tackling the ravaging incidents of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and insurgency.

“It is quite distressing and shameful to watch PDP Governors and some other stakeholders who are literally forced to join APC being paraded at the Presidential Villa like captured persons, immediately after their acquisition as culprits by the APC.

“Admittedly, everyone is innocent until proven guilty, but the immorality of it all is quite nauseating. No principles are involved or invoked. It doesn’t matter whether you are a convicted criminal or a wanted person by security agencies. It doesn’t matter whether you are fingered in various investigations like NDDC scams, NNPC probes, or other accusations of fleecing the nation of billions of Naira.

“The way and manner APC celebrates the capture of any PDP Governor or stalwart you would think that a major Boko Haram or insurgent terrorist leader has been neutralised.

“If Mr. President or APC can spend 10percent of the energy they use in wooing PDP governors and stalwarts in tackling the ravaging incidents of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, insurgency, herders/farmers conflicts, separatist tendencies, or in building infrastructure, providing food, health care, education and tending to the general wellbeing of Nigerians, our country would be a better place,” the PDP governors said.

According to them, “There is no redeeming quality in the present APC or its government. Nothing. A political party that cannot constitute its Board of Trustees, a so-called political party that is ruled by a military like constituted National Executive Committee and unelected executives at all levels contrary to Section 223 of the Constitution, has nothing to attract anyone. It is certainly not in a position to consolidate our democracy or engineer our national rebirth.

A political party that has run the country aground and thrives in incompetence, corruption, rudderlessness, bad governance and wanton destruction of all that has held Nigeria together over the years has nothing to offer Nigerians. It is therefore, obvious that anyone who defects from PDP or indeed any other party to APC today under the terrible conditions they have put Nigeria into is looking for something else other than the good of the nation.”

“The APC and its government at the Federal level now constitute a clear and present danger to Nigeria and especially its democracy. We will continue to resist the attempt by the APC to foist a one party dictatorship on Nigerians. We are confident that if Nigerians are allowed to express their political preferences through a free and fair election, APC will be roundly rejected as the PDP remains the only credible, acceptable alternative platform that could deliver good governance for Nigeria. It is time for well-meaning Nigerian patriots to rise and join together to rescue Nigeria from the APC malaise,” the statement also read.