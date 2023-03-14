March 18th: ‘Why Governor Bala should be re-elected in Bauchi’

A Senior Adviser on Special Duties to Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir of Bauchi State, Godiya Iliya Wakili has on Monday said that Bala should go for second term as Bauchi State governor because of his doggedness on livelihood and infrastructural development in the state.

Wakili, who contested the seat of the House of Representatives in the just concluded primary election for Bogoro, Dass and Tafawa-Balewa Federal Constituency, said that Governor Bala remains the best and qualified candidate to continue piloting the affairs of the state due to his infrastructural development in the state.

Godiya said this during a community town hall meeting in his country home Lusa, Bogoro local government area of the state, urged the community and the Bauchi State electorates to massively again vote Bala to return elected as the state governor for the better of Bauchi State and Nigeria at whole.

He urges all the political parties in the community to all prepare and cast their votes to governor Bala because of a wonderful job done to the community over construction of the abandoned roads that link from Bogoro which is the local government headquarters to Lusa by the past governor’s of the state.

According to Godiya, one of the reasons why Bala should win the Bauchi State governorship election on Saturday, March 18th 2023 is that “there’s a road construction in the state that took the past administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) consecutive all of the years spent in power, but not finished the project, but when senator Bala came to power as governor, he finished the project in few months.”

Wakili added that Bala did not stop there but also continued with construction of roads like from Bogoro- Lusa-Mallar-Boi-Tapshin all in Bogoro local government area of the State, then Kumbala, Kundak, Wurno and Burga in Tafawa-Balewa local government, senator Bala also promised last week that if really return as governor, he will start constructing road from Lere, Marti, Sara, Gambar to Link with Boi and neighbouring Plateau State.

While in Bauchi metropolitan, after the road construction of Sabon Kaura the community promised him not to bother coming to their place for campaign because all their votes would be for Governor Bala.

He further said that “Before the first rainy season of every year, Governor Bala will make sure that he provides enough farm inputs to the state farmers in order to booster agricultural sector in the state and he has always directed the state fertiliser blending company to sell the commodity at a lower price that farmers can easily afford.

“Governor Bala also comes with the Youth and Women Empowerment programme known as Kaura Economic Empowerment Project (KEEP), procured hundreds of transportation vehicles and thousands of Keke Napeps which have been distributed to the twenty (20) local governments areas of Bauchi State.”

According to him, when Bala was sworn in as the executive governor of Bauchi, the state government came with the programme on how the state will get enough water to its citizens, then he collaborated with the World Bank, executed a N20 billion water project to boost water supply in Bauchi metropolis.

“Part of the projects was the distribution of a 150-kilometre pipeline within the Bauchi metropolitan, the laying of 1,000-millimetre diameter transmission mains from Gubi dam to Warinje reservoir and the construction of seven million-litre reservoirs at Buzaye Hill,” he said.

He further said that “it’s only in Governor Mohammed’s administration that Christians got many appointments and were carried along.

”We are ready to return senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir elected as Bauchi state governor because he made Christian’s to feel at home”

He further said that in the history of the state no past governor has contributed immensely like the present administration in the areas of empowerment, provision of farm inputs to the farmers in time, upgrading of Health sector to standard, Education, peace in the state and other infrastructural development.

The Senior Adviser on Special Duties also called on the people of his country town Lusa in Bogoro local government area of the state to massively come out on Saturday March 18th during the governorship and state Assembly elections to vote for Governor Bala to return elected as the state governor and all the party candidates in the state.