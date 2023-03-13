March 18: Obi says he would work with any candidate, regardless of party affiliation

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the just concluded February 25 presidential election, has insisted that he and members of the “Obidient” movement will work with any candidate(s) of their choice regardless of whether or not they belong to the Labour Party.

He made this statement as a way to clear the air when it came to providing clarity on the controversies surrounding the support or lack of support for certain governorship candidates of the Labour Party where they were contesting against a more popular candidate. This controversy comes especially as members of the “Obidient” family have been seen endorsing the candidacy of Frank Nweke Jr. of the All Grand Progressive Alliance (APGA) as opposed to the Labour Party candidate, Chijioke Edeoga.

Social media went wide some days ago when human rights activist and a strong member of the Obidient family—Aisha Yesufu—was seen endorsing the APGA candidate for governor of Enugu State instead of the Labour Party candidate. She had insisted that she was only interested in competent candidates and not political parties, and as a result, she felt that Nweke Jr. was a better candidate for the Enugu people as opposed to the Edeoga of the Labour Party.

In the interview that was aired on Arise TV on Monday, Obi insisted that the party, as a young party, was more focused on building principles from the grassroots up and, as a result, was more interested for now in character, competence, and capability.

“Let me start with the Obidient movement. “Because Nigerian politics has been largely transactional, when we started this, people didn’t believe what we were trying to do,” he said. “The consequence is that we didn’t have candidates for the governorship elections in most of the states because, in this transactional thing, people like to be where money is being shared, and nobody believes that a party without councilors or a local government chairman can come up and become something, so we didn’t have candidates in most places.”

He added that the party took its time to get good candidates in states that they now believe they can win.

“In few places were we able to have candidates, so of those we have mentioned now, I can say that they are first-class candidates (Ken Pela of Delta State and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of Lagos State), and I believe that they should be supported by the “Obidient” family and the people.”

“Gbadebo has an excellent background and a good education—you can’t have it better than someone who has a degree from MIT,” he added.

He however made the clarification that the Labour Party’s desire to change the political landscape in the country also means that, were they don’t have a candidate, they would align themselves with opposition party candidates that have character, principle, integrity, and capacity.

“In some places, we are going to work with some good candidates,” he emphasized. He made reference to the southeast region, where the Labour Party has only two candidates for the governorship election. “So there are a few of them, and we are urging people to support them. We are going to have partnerships like if you go to Cross River State, where we have the PDP candidate, who is an excellent candidate, we will support them. For me, it is about having competent, credible people who have proven integrity and can do well. It is not just saying it must be Labour Party always—NO. Where we think we have good people, we will support them.

He insisted that as a young political party, the party will, with time, build from the ground up and change the country’s political narrative.

“With time, we would build this institution and ensure that everything we are doing is the right thing, but it is not going to be overnight.

“Where we don’t have good candidates, we would be honest to the people because what we are trying to do is build a new politics that would thrive on character, competence, capacity, and compassion, and telling people the truth always is why I got 95 percent in Anambra State,” he said.