LP candidate, Peter Obi in Appeal Court over BVAS reconfiguration

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Wednesday, stormed the Court of Appeal Abuja in company with the party’s national Chairman, Julius Abure and Victor Umeh, ahead of the anticipated ruling on the reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System ( BVAS).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ), had requested the Appeal Court to vary the permission earlier granted the PDP and Labour Party (LP) to inspect materials used by the commission in the conduct of the February 25 presidential election.

The request was sequel to INEC’s plans to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS, used for the February 25, Presidential and National Assembly election.

INEC said the request was predicated on the need to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) used in the presidential election before deploying them for the March 11 governorship and state Houses of Assembly polls.

But, the PDP and Labour Party expressed the fears that INEC may be planning to “Destroy Evidence of its rigging of the February 25, 2023 Presidential Election”

The PDP said the INEC requests has elicited questions about the integrity of the February 25th Presidential and National Assembly poll.

The party stated that “INEC in a desperate move to prevent our Party and Candidate from obtaining necessary evidence as Ordered by the Court, filed a motion requesting that it be allowed to reconfigure the BVAS machines and wipe out relevant information that our Party and Candidate require to prosecute our case at the Presidential Election Tribunal.

The party described INEC’s action as “reprehensible”, adding that “ it is to frustrate the desire of Nigerians to get redress through the court is a clear recipe for crisis and a deliberate design by the Commission to derail our democracy and trigger anarchy in the country.

The Appeal Court is expected to rule shortly on whether INEC can go ahead to reconfigure the BVAS