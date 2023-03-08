Lagos: PDP tackles Bode George over endorsement of LP’s Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial election, the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticized Olabode George over his endorsement of the Labour Party gubernatorial candidate , Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour.

George, former deputy national chairman of PDP on Monday addressed a press conference in support of Rhodes-Vivour where he warned against an attempt to secretly eliminate him.

Rhodes-Vivour’s popularity has soared after the victory of LP in Lagos during the presidential election penultimate Saturday.

But in a statement on Wednesday signed by Hakeem Amode, the party’s Publicity Secretary, Amode counseled eligible voters in the state not to fall for Goerge’s endorsement of the LP’s gubernatorial candidate, disclosing that his real intention is to transform into the next godfather in the polity after Ahmed Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Amode described the move by George as a derailing and ill motivated one set against the party’s guber candidate AbdulAzeez Olajide Adediran sequel his detest for godfatherism.

He said the Lagos4Lagos Movement, which is led by the PDP governorship candidate, Adediran, abhors godfatherism and is absolutely unwavering in its commitment to rejecting the parasitic destruction in whatever form it manifests itself.

The Publicity Secretary said the PDP standard bearer and the party in its entirety distance themselves from the recent purported endorsement of Rhodes-Vivour for governor of Lagos by George.

The Lagos PDP however, counseled electorate ahead of the Saturday 11th March election to be decisively to end godfatherism in the state as they cast their votes.

According to the statement,”The good people of Lagos must know that the endorsement of the Labour Party candidate was never in good faith; rather it was made out of sheer desperation by failed politicians to cash in on the growing demand for a new order as well as popular clamour for a breath of fresh air in our dear state.

“From all indications, Jandor remains the only governorship candidate that will never do the bidding of any godfather. He joined this gubernatorial race to promote worthy causes that would enhance the collective well-being and security of Lagosians and Nigerians in general.

“The PDP candidate is independent-minded and will not cave in to the rapacious desires of reactionary forces. He has proved that he can hold his own on a number of occasions. He maintained his stance during the selection process of his running mate, Olufunke Akindele

“Jandor has the enviable track record that would always endear him to discerning voters and he should be supported by all genuine lovers of Lagos.”

“As Lagosians head to the polls on Saturday, we hereby urge them to be circumspect in exercising their civic responsibility.

“We ask them to reject godfathers and their puppets outrightly. Neither those who have trampled on our psyche and collective rights nor those who surreptitiously seek to replace them through self-serving endorsement deserve electoral investments.

“Let Lagosians rise and support the gubernatorial ticket that is truly independent and offers the clearest route to achieving a wealthy Lagos.

“ Bode George’s covert moves was a clear anti party and deceptive action, which intends to leverage on the tides of time, as Lagosians are ready to put paid to godfatherism.

“The will and courage to effect change, as demonstrated at the polls on February 25, are quite noticeable and commendable”.