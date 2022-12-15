Lagos guber: Jandor pledges to reverse APC’s anti-people policies

Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, has pledged that he would reverse all policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, including levies, which had negative impact on the people if elected.

The PDP candidate stated this during an interaction with Irepodun Iron Dealers Association at Onipanu in Mushin constituency 1, during his campaign tour of Mushin local government area on Thursday.

The PDP candidate is the main challenger to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the incumbent Governor of Lagos State.

He berated the APC government for not putting the welfare of Lagosians at the front of their decision making, noting that the people were poorer since they assumed office.

Jandor promised that if voted into power Lagosians would be the center of his administration’s policies that would be focused on service delivery and accountability.

He said his decision to tour all the wards and local government areas in the state was to enable him to know the yearning of Logosians and what areas he needs to focus on when elected.

He urged the Lagosians to vote out the ruling APC’s administration, noting that the administration had failed them over the years and had become unpopular.

According to Jandor,”The essence of governance is to provide good governance and not to make life unbearable for the people

“This interaction is necessary; so that I can know what you are going through and where I can intervene when elected.

“My government would be for the masses, I would not make unpopular and anti-people policies and even those that are making life unbearable for our people, we would reverse them.

“My policy would be for the people, I am from the grassroots; I understand the challenges you are facing now. Anyone who is not from the grassroots may not understand what your plight are”.

Read also: 2023: Atiku experienced enough to reposition Nigeria- PDP chieftain

The PDP candidate further pointed out that his administration would not close down markets in the state indiscriminately, because he understands how important it was to the daily earnings and survival of the traders.

He equally charged them to vote for Atiku Abubakar, the party’s Presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, stressing that he was experienced enough and understands how to tackle the problems bedeviling Nigeria.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the association, Abolaji Arelewu

assured Jandor of their support towards his victory at the poll, noting that they were elated by the visit of the PDP’s gubernatorial candidate to meet with them personally.

“I don’t think we have seen a governorship candidate come here to see us and talk to us before. It shows your personality and I assure you that we would support your ambition to be governor of Lagos State, but I hope when you get there, you will do what you promise us”, he said.