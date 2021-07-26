Lagos council poll: No crisis over Ikotun/Igando APC chairmanship candidate,says Oseni

Amid insinuation in some quarters, the newly elected chairman for Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area, Ahmed Oseni has said there was no disagreement over the chairmanship candidate in the council.

Oseni, who is from the ruling All Progressives Candidate (APC), allay fears from party members of looming implosion in the party in the council, adding that though there was aggression initially expressed over his candidacy of the party, but added that such was eventually resolved as there was an understanding reached among the factions.

He stated that after the reconciliation initiated by the Lagos State Chapter of the party, there seems to be no reason for anyone to be in doubt of his candidacy any longer.

The newly elected chairman stated that after the painstaking efforts and thoroughness of the party’s screening Committee and LASIEC, after the announcement of his name put any doubt to rest.

According to him, “No one has any reason to contest my candidacy. Really, it was immediately after the reconciliation that our campaign started and it went on peacefully.

“So, at this time, I still believe that without contrary communication from the party and from the LASIEC angle, I still stand to be the candidate of APC for Igando/Ikotun LCDA as cleared and was passed by the party and LASIEC.

“I went through all the processes of the selection, I got the nomination form of the party, was screened and cleared and after the primaries I was picked by the party to be candidate of Igando/Ikotun LCDA under the platform of APC. My name was submitted to LASIEC, I got their form filled and was called for screening.

“After screening, we waited for the outcome,and subsequent display of the released list for people to identify who are the cleared and confirmed candidates at the primary.

“My name came out, cleared and validated by LASIEC, so for Igando/Ikotun LCDA, with all requirements fulfilled, I stand as the candidate and winner of the council election, and haven’t got any information against my candidacy”.

He extended an olive branch to all party faithful assuring them that the victory was not just for him, as he would like other aspirants in that election to join hands with him to deliver the dividend of democracy to the people.

On the stories making rounds that his closest rival, Akinsanya Ayinde has been chosen in place of him, he said that was rumour being championed by aggrieved party members which according to him was not out of order.

“All shades of interests were accommodated in declaring me candidate, likewise in other LGAs and LCDAs of the state. We are all working in the interest of the party which is supreme,” he added.