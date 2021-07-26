APC clears 20 LGs in Ogun as Abiodun swears in elected chairmen, councillors

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state will on Monday swears in 20 chairmen and vice-chairmen as well as councillors elected in 236 wards of the state in Abeokuta, the state capital.

BusinessDay reports that All Progressives Congress (APC) swept all the 20 local government areas domiciled in the state and won in well over 200 wards out the 236 political wards in the state, though results of the whole 236 political wards were yet to be given as of the time of filing this media report.

The Babatunde Osibodu-led Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) had on early Sunday declared all the 20 Chairmanship Candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winners of the 20 local government chairmanship seats in the local government election conducted on Saturday.

Speaking with BusinessDay on phone in Abeokuta on Sunday night, Kunle Somorin, Chief Press secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun, confirmed that the newly elected chairmen and vice-chairmen would be sworn in by Chief Judge of the State, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu and Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Read also: Lagos LG elections in pictures

Meanwhile, Ogun state chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP), Olaposi Oginni has called on Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) not to substitute the results of the Imala ward in Abeokuta North Local Government in favour of APC.

The Chairman while speaking with the newsmen in Abeokuta, said the agents of the party had submitted results to the party, revealing the victory of the party at the ward.

Also, a state leader of Action Alliance (AA), Dapo Adeyemi in a statement in Abeokuta, also decried the non-inclusion of the party in the result sheets made available in some polling units.

He said the electoral body had lived up to the pre-election day allegations of working for the ruling party.