Lagos Assembly reinstates suspended Lawmakers

The Lagos State House of Assembly has lifted the suspension placed on four of its members.

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa announced the move at the start of plenary on Thursday.

Speaker Obasa said that the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress called a meeting on Tuesday to intervene in the crisis and directed that the House should reinstate the suspended lawmakers.

The affected lawmakers are Olumuyiwa Jimoh, who was the Deputy Majority Leader, Rotimi Abiru, who was the Chief Whip, Moshood Oshun and Raheem Adewale.

Their indefinite suspension was announced at the plenary on Monday, 9th of March and the affected lawmakers and their aides were later denied access to the legislative complex.