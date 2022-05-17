Lagos assembly aspirant, Oseni promises purposeful representation

Oseni Olajide Hammed, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has formally declared his interest to contest the Alimosho constituency 2 Lagos House of Assembly seat.

Speaking with Journalists over the weekend at his residence, Oseni said that his desire to contribute his quota to the development of his constituency and uplift the standard of living of the people inspired his decision.

He assured his constituency of purposeful representation, stressing that if he was elected he would seek solutions to the myriad of challenges facing his constituency.

Oseni, who was a candidate for the Lagos House of Assembly in the 2019 general elections, lamented that successive leaders had failed his constituency in the last two decades, promising to continue with his empowerment programs in his constituency aimed at tackling poverty and unemployment if elected.

The aspirant further called for support among the electorates and the people of Alimosho towards making his ambition a reality.

According to him, “I keep telling people that when their representatives make false promises you condemn them; but what are you doing to make sure that the activities of these people are put to end.

“I believe I have a stake in this community and the nation, i am an advocate of community and national development, and the best way to do that is to come out and test your popularity and contribute your quarter to uplifting the standard of living of the people.

“So, I believe I can do it, and make the needed positive change among my people. I have to get into the system. I urge support among the people of Alimosho as we go to the primary”.