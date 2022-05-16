APC nets over N28bn from sale of presidential, governorship, NASS forms

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has generated over N28 billion from the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms to presidential, governorship and National Assembly aspirants.

APC has fixed the cost of presidential forms at N100 million, governorship for N50 million; Senate at N20 million and of Representatives for N10 million.

However, female aspirants were to pay only for the expression of interest which was about 40% of the cost of nomination forms and youths (40 years below) paid for the expression of interest and 50percent of the nomination forms.

At the end of sale and submission of forms, there are 28 presidential aspirants, 145 governorship contenders, 351 contestants for the Senate and 1197 House of Representatives aspirants.

The sale of forms for the State Houses of Assembly is handled by the respective state secretariats of the party.

Sulaiman Argungu, APC national organising secretary disclosed the number for the positions handled by the national secretariat at the inauguration of the screening committed for governorship and National Assembly aspirants in Abuja on Saturday.

Argungu also said the screening for the presidential aspirants begins on May 24, adding that some contenders for the highest office have started withdrawing from the race.

He said: “We have a so far 145 aspirant for the governorship and we have constituted three panels to screen the governorship aspirant, and also have 351 aspirant that have also partake and returned the senatorial aspiration forms while we have 1197 aspirants for the House of Representatives with 10 panels. The panels for the Senate is going to be four.

“We have the guidelines of our great party that will be given to each of the panels for screening and indeed the appeal committee. We also have a set of guideline and aspirant assessment and verification form that will be given to each of the committee for the screening and also each of the panel will be given collections of the forms names, expression of interest forms.

“We expect that this work will be done between today and tomorrow. The three panel for the gubernatorial aspirants will be here in Fraiser Suites and the four panel for the senatorial aspirants will also be here while that of the House of Representatives will communicated soon.

“The screening for the presidential candidates, we have so far 28 aspirants and as you are aware some aspirants have started withdrawing their aspiration and as such on the 23rd of May this month they will be screened.”

Inaugurating committees, Abdullahi Adamu, APC National Chairman charged members to be thorough in the assignments to enable the party present the best aspirants for the 2023 general election.

Adamu who was represented by Abubakar Kyari, APC deputy national chairman north said: I am sure most of you have been through this before and I am sure when you look around you look to your left you look to your right, you will see amongst and around you somebody who is full of integrity and somebody who is here as a result of merit.

“We have a very strong party, we have a big party and we are committed that we deliver the right candidates for the forthcoming elections. We have no doubt that the distinguished ladies and gentleman assembled here will do just that.”