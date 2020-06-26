Ladoja, Alli mourn ex-Governor Ajimobi

Former Governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja and Sharafadeen Alli, a former Secretary to the State Government and governorship candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the 2019 elections have joined in mourning the death of former Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

In their separate statements made available to journalists on Friday in Ibadan, described Ajimobi’s death as a great loss to the family, state and Nigeria.

Ladoja in his statement signed by his Media Aide, Lanre Latinwo, described the death of the immediate past governor as a great to his family and the entire state.

The Ibadan high Chief said that the late Ajimobi contributed his quota to the development of the state and Nigeria.

“Late Abiola Ajimobi after a successful career at National Oil now Conoil PLC served as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for 4 years before serving as governor of the state for 8 years,” he said.

He expressed condolence to the people of the state and immediate family of late, praying God to grant him eternal rest.

Also, Alli in his statement described the death of the former Gov. Ajimobi as a great loss to the state and Nigeria.

The former governorship candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the state also, said that the late Ajimobi contributed his quota to the development of the state and Nigeria.

Alli prayed that Almighty Allah grants the deceased eternal rest and the people as well as immediate family fortitude to bear the loss.