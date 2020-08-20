Kwara Governor appoints new special adviser on Health as Sulaiman bows out
”My passion in life is to create opportunities where there are none and to give hope to the underprivileged using my skills, expertise, and professional network. I had hoped that I could accomplish these same goals as a public servant but came to the realization that I will be more effective and productive out of government.
“I remain committed to the efforts and aspirations of Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration to emancipate Kwarans. I will continue to support the much-needed change and transformation in Kwara state through philanthropic efforts, economic and social empowerment, as well as the promotion of investment opportunities and partnerships with Kwarans in Diaspora.”