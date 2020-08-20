Kwara Governor appoints new special adviser on Health as Sulaiman bows out

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has appointed Adekunle David Dunmade, a professor of otolaryngology and current director of the University of Ilorin Stem Cell Research Centre, as his Special Adviser on Health Matters.

Dunmade, who hails from Ifelodun, replaces Wale Sulaiman (Prof), who is leaving his cabinet position to pursue his long-time passion of maximising his contacts in the global health and non-health sectors to deepen interaction with the Nigerian diaspora and attract investments.

A release by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor stated that “While this is strictly a personal passion of Wale Suleiman, our doors remain open to him and other great minds like him in our commitments to rebuild a Kwara, we would all be proud of. Indeed, the government will continue to consult with Prof. Wale Suleiman on relevant aspects of our policy direction as an administration.

“The Governor acknowledges the many positive contributions of Prof. Wale Suleiman and the great strides he achieved together with him and others in the development of our health sector, including the campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Governor thanks him most sincerely for what the administration has achieved together with him and wish him all the best in his future endeavor.”

Dunmade, for his part, is a sought-after expert in the ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medicine with over 48 publications in local and international journals in his field of study.

He is a fellow of the KKR ENT Hospital and Research Institute, Chennai, India; fellow of the West African College of Surgeons; fellow of the Medical College of Otolaryngology; member of the Nigerian Surgical Research Society; member of the Nigerian Society of Neurological Sciences affiliated to World Federation of Neurology; member of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, among others.