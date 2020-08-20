BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Kwara Governor appoints new special adviser on Health as Sulaiman bows out

by
Kwara Governor appoints new special adviser on Health as Sulaiman bows out
Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq
Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has appointed Adekunle David Dunmade, a professor of otolaryngology and current director of the University of Ilorin Stem Cell Research Centre, as his Special Adviser on Health Matters.
Dunmade, who hails from Ifelodun, replaces Wale Sulaiman (Prof), who is leaving his cabinet position to pursue his long-time passion of maximising his contacts in the global health and non-health sectors to deepen interaction with the Nigerian diaspora and attract investments.
A release by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor stated that “While this is strictly a personal passion of Wale Suleiman, our doors remain open to him and other great minds like him in our commitments to rebuild a Kwara, we would all be proud of. Indeed, the government will continue to consult with Prof. Wale Suleiman on relevant aspects of our policy direction as an administration.
“The Governor acknowledges the many positive contributions of Prof. Wale Suleiman and the great strides he achieved together with him and others in the development of our health sector, including the campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Governor thanks him most sincerely for what the administration has achieved together with him and wish him all the best in his future endeavor.”
Dunmade, for his part, is a sought-after expert in the ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medicine with over 48 publications in local and international journals in his field of study.
He is a fellow of the KKR ENT Hospital and Research Institute, Chennai, India; fellow of the West African College of Surgeons; fellow of the Medical College of Otolaryngology; member of the Nigerian Surgical Research Society; member of the Nigerian Society of Neurological Sciences affiliated to World Federation of Neurology; member of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, among others.
Meanwhile, Duro Sulaiman, the world-renowned neurosurgeon physician had while given the rationale behind his decision in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists, Wednesday appreciates Governor Abdrahman for the opportunity and promised his continued support for the Abdulrazaq led government.
The release reads “I have resigned my position as Special Adviser on Health Matters to Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State after serving for one year.
“We accomplished a great deal in that time and set in motion a roadmap for better healthcare in Kwara State. I have developed policy documents and strategies for the government which will position Kwara State as one of the States in Nigeria with better healthcare if fully executed.

”My passion in life is to create opportunities where there are none and to give hope to the underprivileged using my skills, expertise, and professional network. I had hoped that I could accomplish these same goals as a public servant but came to the realization that I will be more effective and productive out of government.

 

“I remain committed to the efforts and aspirations of Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration to emancipate Kwarans. I will continue to support the much-needed change and transformation in Kwara state through philanthropic efforts, economic and social empowerment, as well as the promotion of investment opportunities and partnerships with Kwarans in Diaspora.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author