Kwara Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq declares support for EFCC

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on Wednesday declared his supports for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) in fight against corruption.

Abdulrazaq, who gave the assurance when he received the management staff of the Ilorin Zonal Office of the EFCC who paid him a courtesy visit says: “it is a good thing you are here, I thank you for the service you rendered for Kwara State, humanity and Nigeria as a whole.

“EFCC is an organisation that must not be allowed to collapse, all the stakeholders must support the Commission in achieving its mandate as regards the fight against corruption ”

“Your efforts have helped us to stabilised our Government, I recall in may 2019 at the eve of the handing and taking over of Government, when about four billion naira came to the account of the State Government, some corrupt government officials attempted to withdraw the money and share it, but the EFCC prevented them, we appreciate your contributions so far.”

Earlier, The Zonal Head of the Ilorin Office of the EFCC, DCDS Oseni Kazeem Oluwasina says the presence of the Commission in Kwara is to prevent people from committing crimes and also fished out the bad ones in the society.

“It’s my pleasure to pay you a courtesy visit, we felt obliged to pay you a courtesy visit and identify with your good governance, it’s when there is good governance that the populace will enjoy the dividends of democracy.

“We are here to deter people from committing Economic and Financial Crimes in the society, we all know that crime is inevitable in our society but the EFCC is here to fish out the criminal elements and deal with them according to the provisions of the law”

“The Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Umar Muhammed has directed that we must act according to the provisions of the law and that is not negotiable, we’ll continue to operate within the provisions of the law.

“We appreciate your supports so far and we also want more supports from the State Government and the entire people, we want the people to come out and give us information that will assist the Commission to know the criminal elements in the society”

DCDS Oseni, however, used the occasion to announced to the Governor the additional recovery of over one hundred and thirty million from treasury looters for the state Government.