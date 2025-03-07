The Kogi State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) strongly condemns the six-month suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

In a statement by Umoru Aruwa, the State Publicity Secretary, the party explained that the decision was unjust and a clear infringement on the senator’s rights and privileges and to deny the senator’s constituency representation in the upper chamber for which she was elected.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for “gross misconduct” after engaging Senate President Godswill Akpabio in a heated debate over seating arrangement on February 20.

The statement read in part, “The suspension, which was recommended by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Code of Conduct, and the haste at which it was done, is a gross overreaction to the senator’s petition against the Senate President.

“We believe this decision is politically motivated and aimed at silencing the senator’s voice.”

The PDP further explained that, the suspension is wrong for several reasons, “Firstly, it is an infringement on the Senator’s rights. The suspension violates Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan right to freedom of speech and expression.

“Secondly, it lacks the principle of Fair Hearing. The senator was not given fair hearing, and the committee’s recommendations were based on biased and one-sided information.

“Thirdly, it is politically Motivated. The suspension is clearly politically motivated, aimed at punishing the senator for her criticism of the Senate President.”

The political party, therafter called for the reversal of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension.

The statement demanded that,” The Senate should immediately reverse the suspension and restore Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s rights and privileges.

“The Senate should conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the allegations against the senator, ensuring that she is given a fair hearing.

“The Senate should uphold the principles of democracy, including the right to freedom of speech and expression, and ensure that its actions are guided by the rule of law.”

“The PDP Kogi State chapter stands solidly behind Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and demands that the Senate takes immediate action to correct this injustice,” it added.

Meanwhile, Akpoti-Uduaghan has responded to the news of her suspension.

In a Facebook post, she described her suspension as being unjust.

She said, “Against the culture of silence, intimidation and victim-shaming; my unjust suspension from the Nigerian Senate invalidates the principles of natural justice, fairness and equity.

“The illegal suspension does not withdraw my legitimacy as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and I will continue to use my duly elected position to serve my constituents and country to the best of my ability till 2027 … and beyond.”

