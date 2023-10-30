Kogi: Former PDP guber aspirant Erico, others defect to APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State received another boost on Monday, as a former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Joseph Ameh Erico, alongside hundreds of defectors from other opposition parties, joined the ruling party in Olamaboro Local Government Area (LGA).

The defectors were received by the Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Edward Onoja, on behalf of Governor Yahaya Bello at the Okpo Ceremonial Square in Olamaboro.

Onoja, who described the gale of defections to the APC in Olamaboro as a sign of the decimation of the opposition, assured the defectors of equal opportunities in the ruling party.

He also described Erico, the former PDP guber candidate, as a valuable asset to the APC, given his years of experience.

Read also: Kogi Central declares support for Ododo

While stressing that politics is local, Onoja emphasized the longstanding relevance of Olamaboro in Kogi politics, reiterating the consistent delivery of bloc votes from the region whenever a decision is made by “Olamaborarians” whom he described as “people who do not play double faced politics”, from the inception of ANPP (now ACPN) before it metamorphosed into the APC.

Onoja also warned Olamaboro Youths against violence and politics of division, counseling that elections have always been won in Olamaboro without the use of guns against brothers.

He advised party stalwarts to shun politics of division, backbiting, and slandering but rather prioritize engagement of the people instead of any schemes that promote violence.

Other dignitaries who were present to receive the defectors include the Olamaboro LG Chairman, Hon Friday Adejoh; Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Hon Gabriel Olofu; LG Chairman of Ankpa, Hon Ibrahim Abagwu; State APC Secretary, Hon Joshua Onoja; among other Party stalwarts.