Kogi Central declares support for Ododo

…We’ll deliver en bloc for Ododo – Ebira indigenes promise

…We’ve put final nail on opposition’s aspirations – Audu, Campaign DG

…Ododo is competence personified, best man for the job – Gov Bello

A large number of Kogi Central Senatorial District residents on Saturday converged at Agassa junction, Okene to endorse the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Usman Ododo.

They not only stressed their support for Ododo but made it clear that they were not going to support the opposition parties in the upcoming November 11 election.

Most of the attendees say that this massive turnout serves as a clear indication that Kogi Central is poised to deliver a large number of votes for the ruling party, in line with the state governor’s commitment to a free, fair, and peaceful election.

During the rally various speakers conveyed their belief that the party was going to record a resounding victory in the coming governorship election.

Addressing the enthusiastic supporters, predominantly Ebira indigenes, Shaibu Abubakar Audu, the Minister of Steel Development and Director General of the Kogi State APC Governorship Campaign Council, stated, “This crowd gathered here today is unprecedented in the political history of Kogi State. In my years of following the politics of Kogi State, without mincing words, this is a game changer, a final nail on the aspiration of the opposition political parties in the State.

“The vision of Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo which has attracted this crowd is to provide agricultural revolution across the State, with massive crops produced across the senatorial district. We are here to pursue a Kogi agenda and not an ethnic agenda. The incoming administration will build on the legacies of Governor Yahaya Bello in massively providing infrastructure and empowerment for the people.

“The Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is interested in the revitalisation of the Ajaokuta Steel Plant. He has asked that Ajaokuta be declared an industrial park. The President is also interested in ensuring that the free trade scheme across Nigeria is reviewed so that Ajaokuta can be declared a free trade zone.

“Once that is done, it would create massive jobs; 500,000 direct and indirect jobs will be created for our teeming youths. This is the reason the President is concerned and has said we cannot afford to outsource a critical State like Kogi State to a hostile opposition party. Kogi State will remain an APC State,” he declared.

During his comments, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mohammed Jamiu Asuku, pointed out that the massive crowd in Kogi Central was a testament to Governor Bello’s remarkable achievements.

Read also: Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa guber poll in jeopardy as Nigerians doubt INEC;s neutrality

“The mammoth crowd is a testimony that indeed Governor Yahaya Bello has done more than enough for the people of the State. The mammoth crowd is a testimony that indeed the APC has chosen an acceptable candidate. The people of Kogi Central have, by today’s turnout, resolved to vote massively for Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo and Comr. Salifu Joel,” he said.

Halima Alfa, a prominent figure in Kogi East Senatorial District, praised Governor Yahaya Bello for introducing a fresh perspective to politics in the state.

She also referred to the Governor as a revered figure in his own community.

“I have never seen this kind of crowd in Kogi State in my entire political life, since I started attending rallies in 1999. Kogi Central is no doubt APC. History will no doubt be made come November 11, as the district will produce the highest vote for the APC,” she declared.

Mohamed Idris, the son of former Kogi State Governor Ibrahim Idris, publicly endorsed the APC candidate and encouraged the people of Kogi Central and the entire state to align with the party and leader who have a clear path, emphasising that there’s no room for opposition parties at Lugard House.

Governor Bello, visibly overjoyed by the remarkable turnout, interpreted the massive attendance as an outpouring of support for the APC and an acknowledgment of the party’s accomplishments during his tenure.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his exemplary leadership and unwavering support for Kogi State, assuring that the party in the state would not disappoint the President and would secure a resounding victory in the upcoming election.

He said, “This unprecedented crowd is an indication that the APC has won. We have no opposition in Kogi Central and in Kogi State. We did it before, we will do it again come November 11. As an administration, we have done our best by uniting the people of the State. We met, on assumption of office, fault lines of disunity, ethnicity and injustice. But under our administration, we have been able to mend all the fault lines and Kogi State is now united.

“We have created employment. We built infrastructure. We empowered our women and youth like never before under any administration in the State since creation. We have made fairness, equity, justice our priority.

“I can assure you that we are leaving Kogi State better than we met it for the incoming administration. Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo is a capable hand. He is competence personified. Let’s support him to build on the legacies we have created,” Governor Bello urged.

He assured the public that the elections would be conducted without violence, emphasising that the APC Governorship Candidate is well-prepared, committed to non-ethnic priorities, and ready to quickly build upon the achievements of the current administration.

He urged the security agencies to maintain their excellent work in the state and take decisive action against criminals before, during, and after the elections.

The APC Governorship Candidate, Ododo, expressed his confidence in Kogi remaining an APC stronghold after the November 11 governorship election, vowing to continue delivering on the party’s mandate for the state’s development and the welfare of its citizens.

He emphasised their commitment to fulfilling the people’s desires, a tradition established under the leadership of Governor Bello.

A notable aspect of the rally was the mass movement of members from the SDP, PDP, and other political parties to the APC.