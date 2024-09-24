Kogi assembly asks Tinubu to sack EFCC chairman over attempt to arrest Yahaya Bello

The Kogi State House of Assembly has called for the immediate dismissal of Ola Olukoyede, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), following what they described as his unprofessional handling of investigations involving former Governor Yahaya Bello.

During a plenary session held in Lokoja on Monday, the legislators condemned the EFCC’s recent actions, which they claimed included an unprovoked raid on the Kogi State Government Lodge, and accused the anti-corruption agency of attempting to assassinate both Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo and Bello.

The call for Olukoyede’s removal came after a motion of urgent public importance was moved by Akus Lawal, representing the Ankpa 1 State Constituency, and seconded by Jacob Olawunmi of Mopamuro State Constituency.

The lawmakers described the EFCC’s actions as an ongoing persecution of the former governor and a targeted attack on the state’s leadership. They further alleged that the agency’s operatives had attempted to frame both current and former state officials.

Several lawmakers, including Abu Jibril of Ajaokuta State, called for Olukoyede’s prosecution, accusing him of attempting to orchestrate the deaths of the state’s leaders.

The Assembly expressed disbelief at the agency’s methods, with the majority leader, Suleiman AbdulRazak, alleging that EFCC officials had attempted to stage a false arrest of the former governor for political reasons. He referred to the event as a coup attempt, adding that the Commission was no longer focused on fighting corruption but was instead pursuing a political agenda.

Comfort Nwuchiola Egwaba, the deputy speaker and other lawmakers echoed these concerns, stating that the EFCC’s handling of the matter amounted to a media trial intended to tarnish the former governor’s reputation.

The Assembly concluded by passing a resolution urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately remove Olukoyede from his position and replace him with a competent official who would uphold the rule of law.

“The House formally categorizes the April 17 and September 18 incidents as assassination attempts on the former Governor, and by extension, a threat to the life of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo.

“The unprovoked attack on the Governor’s Lodge and the firing of live rounds within a diplomatic residential zone further demonstrate that the EFCC has fully marinated in a sense of its own importance and power and now considers itself not only above the law but unanswerable to anyone or institution for its actions.”

“Because the EFCC Chairman has shown constantly, gross incompetence, the House has resolved that the President should relieve him of his appointment with immediate effect and replace him with a competent officer who will give Mr. President’s crusade for rule of law the needed effectiveness,” the lawmakers demanded in their resolution.