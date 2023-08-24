Kogi APC rejects appointment of national, zonal officers

The Kogi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has rejected the replacement announced by the party’s National Working Committee of the former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party and the previous Zonal Organising Secretary, both of whom recently resigned.

The Kogi APC said that the replacement did not come from the State Chapter, and that the NWC’s acts were blatant violations of the party’s charter.

Abdullahi Bello, the state’s APC Chairman, released a press statement where the party stated that the conspiracy was being carried out by certain well-known agents of instability.

“Consequent upon the resignation of the two officers, the Kogi State All Progressives Congress under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello, met to ratify and forward names of replacements for the national and zonal officers that left the party” the statement read.

The chairman noted that the State Chapter had approved Hon. Yahaya Ade Ismail as the new Deputy National Publicity Secretary and Hon. Isiaka Musa as the new Zonal Organising Secretary for North Central. He added that in accordance with the party’s constitution, the State Chapter had informed the National Working Committee of the approved replacements through the North Central Zonal Chairman of the Party.

“To our dismay, the National Working Committee came up with strange names which didn’t pass through the State Chapter nor the North Central Zone of the party and purportedly went ahead to ratify them, citing “Presidency interest” as the rationale for their action.

“We strongly reject the action as we will not be parties to the blatant and flagrant violation of our party’s constitution. “Our belief in Mr President as a man who respects the Constitution of our party and a man who believes in due process is unshaken in the face of the current confusion foisted on the party by people dropping the name of the President to achieve their selfish aims.

“We call on the National Working Committee of the Party to reverse the unconstitutional replacements done on our behalf without our ratification or approval, and revert to our ratified list as they occupy those offices on behalf of the State Chapter of our party. “We have delivered Kogi State to the APC and the least we will expect is for the party hierarchy to continue to support us to achieve greater heights.

“The Kogi State Chapter of the APC therefore rejects the decision of the National Working Committee in its entirety and urge it to follow the constitution of our party and the due process our party is known for. We are confident that the interest of the party is for Kogi State to remain a stronghold of the APC, especially now that we march towards November 11 to retain the state”, the statement read.