Kogi APC denounces Dino Melaye’s claims of vote manipulation  

In response to recent allegations made by Dino Melaye, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi State, the Kogi State All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Council issued a press statement on Thursday denouncing his claims and reaffirming their commitment to a free and fair election.

Dino Melaye had accused the governor and the APC of attempting to employ thuggery to disrupt the upcoming governorship poll.

In the statement, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, the spokesman and director of media and publicity for the Kogi State APC Governorship Campaign Council, dismissed these allegations as outdated tactics in modern politics.

The statement emphasised that the election would be won through mobilisation, conviction, strategies, and aligning with the power of the people.

The Kogi APC said, “Today’s allegations by the candidate of the empty People’s Democratic Party in the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi State, Dino Melaye, to the effect that the Governor and the All Progressives Congress are shopping for thugs to disrupt the governorship poll is an archaic warfare strategy of accusing the opponents of your plans. It doesn’t hold water in modern-day politicking that is built on mobilisation, conviction, strategies, and aligning with the power of the people.”

The APC expressed their confidence in securing victory through legal, constitutional, and administrative means, highlighting the massive acceptance of their candidate by the people of Kogi.

They suggested that some of their opponents may be in the contest for personal gain rather than the well-being of the state.

According to Fanwo, Melaye, who previously stirred controversy within the PDP, was described as having no real chance in the forthcoming election, prompting his dramatic claims that lack substance.

The Kogi State APC challenged Dino Melaye to submit his claims to security agencies and prepare to defend them.

They pointed to their political structure’s strength, including two senators, six House of Representatives members, twenty-two House of Assembly members, twenty-one council chairmen, and all ward councillors in the state, as the foundation for a free and fair governorship poll.

Governor Yahaya Bello’s effective security stance was highlighted by the party, warning that any attempt to disrupt the election on November 11 would face stiff resistance from law enforcement agents.

The Kogi State APC urged the people of Kogi not to be deterred by fear-mongering but to come out in large numbers and express their confidence in the party, highlighting the party’s accomplishments and the quality of their candidate.

The party said, “We urge Kogites to be unperturbed by their fear-mongering attitude and come to our enmasse to pass a vote of confidence on the All Progressives Congress that has changed the face of the state for good. It won’t be about noisemaking at the end of the day.

“It is about what we have done for the people as the party in power and the quality of our candidate, who is a successful accountant, auditor, public officer, and a good family man.”