Kogi election: Activists decry politicians using security agencies for self-interest

Scores of lawyers and activists have urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and relevant authorities to rein in desperate politicians who are using Nigeria’s security agencies for their own selfish and sinister purposes. This appeal particularly points to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its governorship candidate in Kogi State, with a demand for restraint.

The Lawyers and Activists for Good Governance, a group with a 16-year history of fighting against bad governance, issued this call. The group pronounced the need for security chiefs to address and handle politicians who are continuously involving security agencies in the politics through unwarranted and relentless blackmail, aiming to compromise their integrity.

This group, consisting of approximately 500 members from across Nigeria, came together at a press conference in Abuja. They stressed that this action should be taken as a top priority to ensure violence-free and crisis-free elections, particularly in Kogi State.

The activists have squarely accused the Social Democratic Party and its candidate, Muritala Yakubu, of deliberately using blackmail to obstruct the Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) from fulfilling their constitutional duties of maintaining the security of lives, property, and preventing criminal activities.

They highlighted that this alarm was raised as early as July this year when such behavior first emerged. Comrade Mohammed Sanni, Co-Convener of Lawyers and Activists for Good Governance, addressed the press and referred to a recent press release by the SDP. The party had expressed a vote of no confidence in the state’s security agencies, alleging plans to arrest its members.

Sanni emphasized that the SDP candidate is the only one who has consistently clashed with every Police Commissioner posted to Kogi State and should face a thorough investigation.

He criticized the SDP’s press release, stating that it amounted to blackmail against the Police and the DSS. The release accused the security agencies of planning to arrest some of their members, a claim that was met with scrutiny. Sanni questioned why individuals who were under investigation for possible crimes should not be invited or arrested if necessary.

The activists argued that ignoring Police invitations is considered a criminal offense unless one holds constitutional immunity. They stressed that nobody is above the law, and Muritala Ajaka has no such immunity. They voiced their concerns about his actions, which they found unacceptable and strongly condemned.

Out of the 18 political parties participating in the Kogi election, the activists noted that it is only Mr. Ajaka who has faced issues with security agents across the board. They pointed out his refusal to honor Police invitations and then accusing the Police and DSS of partiality. They urged these agencies to remain focused on ensuring a peaceful election and not be swayed by blackmail.

In conclusion, the activists reaffirmed their support for the Police and DSS for their efforts in securing Kogi State and encouraged them to remain steadfast in their professional and patriotic duties, not yielding to cheap blackmail.

This united call by lawyers and activists emphasizes the need to maintain security agency integrity and uphold the rule of law in the lead-up to the upcoming election in Kogi State.