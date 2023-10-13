Kogi ADC chairman, others dump Abejide, declare support for APC

African Democratic Congress (ADC) members from all three senatorial districts, including Kingsley Oga, the party’s chairman for Kogi State, have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The leaders and constituents of the ADC disbanded their group and joined the APC, endorsing Usman Ododo as their nominee for the November 11 governorship race on Friday.

Idowu Ibikunle representative of Yagba West State Constituency in the Kogi State House of Assembly announced his support for the APC candidate.

Speaking to party members on Friday during the defection, Oga reaffirmed his role as the ADC’s state chairman while acknowledging that the state’s ADC members had chosen to support Ododo instead of the ADC candidate. He believes that Usman Ododo, the APC candidate, is the most qualified candidate for the Kogi State governorship, out of all the contenders. The poll is scheduled for November 11.

He said that a committee consisting of five men had already been formed to evaluate each of the candidates running, and that the committee’s findings indicated that Ododo was the best choice for voters to make in the next election. He underlined the importance of building on Governor Yahaya Bello’s outstanding accomplishments in every area and stated that Ododo will carry on from his point of departure.

Governor Bello’s extraordinary accomplishments throughout the state throughout his seven and a half-year term were praised by the ADC Chairman. He also mentioned that the APC candidate for governor would surely do well as the future governor of the state based on what had been seen and heard about him.

In the Kogi State House of Assembly, Hon. Idowu Ibikunlen represents the Yagba West State Constituency. He claimed to have run as an ADC candidate and been elected. He went on to say that even though he was an ADC member, he and his supporters had all chosen to support the APC candidate in the gubernatorial race. Speaking, all three of the ADC’s senatorial chairs reaffirmed their commitment to organising their members to cast bloc votes for the APC nominee.