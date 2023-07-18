Kogi 2023: Court dismisses Achimugu’s case against APC, Ododo, says petition lacks merit

As electioneering activities heat up in Kogi State ahead of the governorship election scheduled to take place on November 11, 2023, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday dismissed a case filed by Abubakar Achimugu against Usman Ododo, the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ozigi Deedat, and INEC for lack of merit.

In his judgement, marked “FHC/CS/585/2023: Achimugu v. APC & 3 Ors”, Justice Obiora Egwuatu said that the fact in issue, which arose on April 14, 2023, had exhausted its time and was, as a result, lacking in merit.

Achimugu bittered about the outcome of the APC governorship primaries that produced Ododo as winner and Ozigi Deedat as runner-up; he had sought their disqualification on the grounds that neither candidate failed to resign from their jobs at the public service before contesting at the primary election.

