Jubilation in Osogbo as PDP’s Adeleke wins

There was jubilation in some parts of Osogbo, the Osun State Capital on Saturday as the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke won in some polling units.

Adeleke, won at polling unit 13, ward 4 Osogbo with 181 votes while the APC got 55.

At Ataoja D Ward 04 Polling Unit 21, PDP scored 87 votes, while the ruling APC got 78 votes. PDP also won at Ataoja D, Ward 04, Polling Unit 39 by scoring 20 votes and APC had 12 votes.



In Otun Jagun A, Ward 12, Polling Unit 13, PDP had 98 votes and APC got 80 votes. At Jagun A Ward 09, Polling Unit 008, PDP scored 82 votes, while the ruling APC got 53 votes, and at Jagun A Ward 09, Polling Unit 09, PDP got 81 votes, but the ruling APC got 50 votes.

