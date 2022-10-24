Jandor, Akindele, journalists escape attacked on campaign trip

The campaign train of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, was attacked on Sunday by hoodlums.

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident occurred at 6:30 pm, while the team was returning from a visitation to members of the party at the Ikoga junction area of Badagry Local Government.

Jandor and his running mate, Funke Akindele escaped with their lives as the attackers unleashed terror on the campaign train smashing vehicle windscreens and window glasses and using dangerous weapons to attack their victims.

Read also: Jandor: I will put interest of Lagosians first in decision making

The unprovoked attack which was suspected to have been sponsored by a rival political party affected many members of the governorship entourage, including journalists and as at the time of filing this report, one of the journalists was in critical condition in an undisclosed hospital, while others have been treated and discharged.

It will be recalled that Jandor and his running mate, Funke Akindele began a tour of the 245 wards across the state, with a flag off of the campaign in the Alimosho area of the state on Wednesday.

Also confirming the report, Hakeem Amode, the Lagos State PDP Publicity Secretary and Chairman of the Media and Publicity Team for Jandor/Funke 2023 Campaign Council stated that the party has previously raised concern over the threat to use sponsored thugs to attack the campaign programs of its gubernatorial candidate.

“He said, “We would like to state categorically that this will not deter the determination of our candidate to campaign for the next election and win the election on March 11, 2023.