Jakande synonymous with selfless leadership – Sanwo-olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the legacy bequeathed by the first civilian governor of the state, the late Lateef Kayode Jakande, in public service will remain a reference point in annals of governance in the country.

Sanwo-Olu said Jakande had earned a place of pride within the coven of the nation’s political class, stressing that the name of the former governor would continue to be synonymous with selflessness in leadership and service.

The governor extolled the virtues of the late ex-governor Jakande during the 8th day Fidau (Islamic funeral prayers) held for the deceased at his Ilupeju residence on Friday.

The event was attended by the national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, former governor of Ogun State, Segun Osoba, Lagos deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, and the chief imam of Lagos, Sheikh Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla, among others.

Sanwo-Olu said the late Jakande served with clear conscience and with the determination to leave Lagos developed than he met it. He pledged that the state government would preserve the iconic legacy left in the service of Lagos.

He said: “Baba Jakande came into public service with sole determination to serve and leave good legacy for us. He only governed for four years and three months, but his marks and records are still visible almost 40 years after. What he did for Lagos and Nigeria is beyond what his family can bear alone.

“He was an enigma of our time and a National icon, whose leadership in public service remains a reference point. This is a time for all of us in position of leadership today to reflect on how our administration, our policies and programmes have impacted lives of the people.”

Tinubu on his part described the late Jakande as “the most progressive politician” who lived in the current period. The APC leader recalled his foray into politics, noting that he cut his first political tooth under the late Jakande.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos, said there was no political leader in the current dispensation that would be able to match, much less beat Jakande’s record in prudence and public resources management.

He said: “Jakande was the most progressive individual that we ever had. He was progressive to the core. We are extremely lucky in Lagos to draw from his fountain of knowledge and wisdom. Nigeria is also lucky to be served by this forward-looking politician.”

National missioner, Ansar ud Deen Society of Nigeria, Abdulrahaman Ahmad, in his sermon, said the late Jakande was a library in public leadership whose entire life was a testimony of service.

He admonished present league of leaders to work for the people and create legacy for which they would be remembered after leaving offices.