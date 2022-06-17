INTERACTIVE: Number of people who have registered for PVC in each state

With the INEC’s Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) June 30 deadline approaching, these are the essential points about online and complete registration that every citizen should be aware of. After the registration period concludes, PVC printing is likely to begin.

The figures below show the number of registrations by state and region. They will be updated accordingly.

The map below shows the numbers of completed registrations by state, tap on each state to see the numbers.

The map below shows the number of online registrations, tap on the states to show numbers.