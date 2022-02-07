INEC urges turnout for voters’ registration in Edo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged eligible persons to turn out and participate in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise in Edo State.

Ikpe Emmanuel, the electoral officer in Oredo local government area of the state, at a stakeholders’ meeting during the weekend, said they have received a new INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED) that will enable the commission to serve residents better before, during, and after the general election.

Emmanuel, while noting that a total number of 3,103 persons had been registered in the first quarter and 1,014 were registered in the second quarter, warned against double registration by the electorate.

“We called for this stakeholders’ meeting to discuss some challenges and also to help us serve you better and deliver quality services to the people of Oredo.

“We want you all to help us educate your followers to take advantage of the continuous voter registration as part of preparations for the 2023 general elections. Tell them to register in the new polling units created by INEC so that electoral materials will be sent to such units,” he said.

Osaigbovo Iyoha, chief of staff to Edo State governor, who led stakeholders to the meeting, reassured the government’s support for the CVR exercise, charging INEC to increase awareness for the exercise so as to increase registration at the grassroots.

“There is a lot of work on ground that INEC needs to do, but we must commend you in some areas that you have done well. You must get to the grassroots.

“Most persons here are members of different political parties, hence, if we tell them about your programmes, they may not believe us, but the major work you, as INEC, needs to do is to get closer to the grassroots, especially as most of our people have lost hope in this process. As stakeholders, we all need to do more in convincing the people to get registered and ensure they collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) when they are ready,” Iyoha added.