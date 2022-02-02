Senate confirms seven nominees as INEC Commissioners

The Senate has confirmed seven nominees appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The confirmation of the nominees on Wednesday followed the consideration of a report by the Senate Committee on INEC.

Among those confirmed are; Mohammed Haruna (Niger – North Central, National Commissioner); May Agbamuche-Mbu (Delta – South-South, National Commissioner); Ukeagu Kenneth Nnamdi (Abia – South East, National Commissioner); and Major General A. B. Alkali (Rtd) – Adamawa (North East, National Commissioner).

Others include Rhoda H. Gumus (Bayelsa – South-South, National Commissioner); Sam Olumekun (Ondo – South West, National Commissioner); and Olaniyi Olaleye Ijalaye (Ondo – South West, Resident Commissioner).

In his congratulatory message to the nominees, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan noted that the 2023 General Election would be a ‘baptism of fire’ to test their efficiency.

He added that the National Assembly would support the electoral body to ensure the conduct of free and transparent elections in 2023.

He said, “They (confirmed nominees) would have a baptism of fire because 2023 is just by the corner.

“In fact, the process has already started, as INEC may soon announce the dates of elections and then the subsequent process.

“We expect nothing less than excellence from our electoral body.

“This Senate has confirmed National Commissioners and Resident Commissioners before.

“We have done this today, and INEC now has full compliment of the people that need to do the work.

He also noted that INEC gets the support of the National Assembly through appropriations adding that it has no reason not to perform.

Lawan, speaking further, said that the Electoral Bill amendment, when signed, would provide the Commission with needed documents to guide its activities.

“Therefore, Nigerians are expecting that INEC will perform creditably well.

“And for us in the National Assembly, we will always be there for INEC because we believe that it is in the interest of Nigeria and our citizens to have free and transparent elections to determine the leadership of this country at all levels,” he said.