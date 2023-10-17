INEC short of 6,154 adhoc staff in Imo, others, seeks neighbouring states help

As the governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi States approach, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) revealed on Monday that around 6,154 ad hoc staff are required for the conduct of the November 11 election.

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC Chairman, provided assurance that the needed ad hoc officials would be sourced from neighbouring states. This disclosure was made during a two-day workshop on election reporting, ethical practices, safety, and conflict sensitivity in election coverage in Akwanga, Nasarawa State.

Yakubu, represented by National Commissioner Kunle Ajayi, noted that the shortfall became evident after the online application process for ad-hoc staff recruitment for the Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi governorship elections, without specifying the cause of the deficit.

Read also:INEC criticised for lack of due diligence in certificate verification

He said: “Adhoc staff portal for the off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States was opened on August 31 and closed on October 2 at midnight.

“The summary of successful applicants shows that Bayelsa and Kogi have a full complement of all categories of ad hoc staff, while Imo has a shortfall of 6,154. The shortfall will be sourced from the neighbouring state,” Yakubu said.

Discussing the Commission’s readiness for the three states, he noted that all non-sensitive materials necessary for the elections had already been dispatched to the respective states.

He mentioned that, as of October 13, a total of 55 media organisations with 914 personnel had submitted applications through the Commission’s portal to cover the elections. Additionally, he confirmed that the printing of party agents’ tags would begin on October 16.

The evaluation of Registration Area Centers (RAC) and Collation Centers has been finalized. We have successfully conducted sessions with RAC officials to discuss and establish Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for RAC management in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa. Furthermore, the Pre-Election Planning Technical Workshop (PEP) for Electoral Officers (EOs), Assistant Electoral Officers (AEOs), and Heads of Units (HoUs) in these states has been successfully concluded.

In a cautionary note, Ajayi emphasised the increasing prevalence of misinformation, emphasising the potentially detrimental impact of fake news on election management in Nigeria if not addressed promptly. He characterised the experience with fake news, hate speech, and misinformation during the 2023 general elections as regrettable.

He said, “I would like, at this juncture, to draw the attention of the media to a crucial issue that poses a serious threat to the election process in Nigeria. That is the issue of fake news.

“The Commission’s distasteful experience with fake news in the 2023 general elections has shown that, if not nipped in the bud, fake news can become the bane of election management in Nigeria.

“The alarming prevalence of misinformation, ‘fake news’, hate speech, and the weaponization of disinformation has become very worrisome to the Commission.”