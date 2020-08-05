INEC set for Nasarawa Assembly bye-election as Chair inspects materials

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set for the conduct of this Saturday’s by-election into the Nasarawa Central State Constituency Seat which became vacant in April, following the death of the former occupant, Suleiman Adamu.

This is as the Commission Wednesday inspected the election materials and preparedness of it’s Nasarawa Local Government Area Office for the exercise.

Some of the non-sensitive materials inspected include: Voters Register, voting cubicles, ballot boxes, hand sanitizers, generating sets, facemasks and jackets for electoral and presiding officers, stamps among others.

The election which is to take place in seven wards, 44 polling units and other voting points with a total of 71,919 registered voters is being contested by two political parties: the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

INEC chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu who paid a courtesy visit on the Emir of Nasarawa, Ibrahim Jibril shortly after the inspection said the Commission was set to conduct a credible exercise in accordance with the laws of the land.

According to Yakubu: “This is the first election we are holding since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. We thought we should come to check the level of preparations and I am happy we are joined by the Liaison Officer of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

“The lessons that will be learned from this election will help us in Edo, Ondo governorship elections and so many bye-elections to be conducted by INEC.

“As far as the headquarters is concerned, everything that Nasarawa state INEC office requires for the election has been provided. So, we want to see how ready they are to deploy for Saturday election.

He explained that the visit was for the INEC to meet with traditional rulers in the constituency as well as other relevant stakeholders in the by-election.

The INEC Chairman who declared “no facemask no election” stressed that there would be strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols during the polls.

In his welcome remarks, the Emir of Nasarawa, Jibril pledged the readiness of the entire Nasarawa Emirate for peaceful and orderly election.

The monarch expressed optimism that the election would provide invaluable lessons that would help INEC prepare well for the September 19 and October 10 governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states respectively.

“Peace shall reign in this election. Nasarawa is a huge local government in terms of land mass. It is bigger than Anambra, Abia and Edo states. This election is significant because it is the first election to hold in the COVID-19 era. Ironically, the man we are trying to replace lost his life to COVID-19,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chairman PDP Board of Trustees, who hails from Nasarawa State, Walid Jibrin said political stakeholders will work together to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

He called on the Commission to provide a level playing field, noting that the PDP would play by the rules as the party has done enough sensitization of its members ahead of the election.

Speaking on behalf of APC, a Member of the House of Representatives, Muhammed Otto assured that stakeholders would support INEC to conduct a free, fair and credible election.