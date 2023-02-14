INEC releases list of 240 polling units where voting will not take place

Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, disclosed Monday at a meeting he had with political parties in Abuja that there were 240 polling units with no registered voters and where voting on the 25th of February and 11th of March will not take place.

Yakubu added that there were now a total of 176,606 polling units in the country where the conduct of the general election will be carried out.

He revealed that voters assigned to new polling units will receive text messages letting them know their new polling units before the February 25 and March 11, 2023, general elections.

The electoral commission Chairman said that the commission had made it easier for voters to locate their polling units before the election. All that will be required is for voters to send text messages or WhatsApp messages to a dedicated telephone number, which will be uploaded on INEC’s social media platforms.

The electoral body also used the opportunity to tell Nigerians that it will not postpone the election.

List of the 240 Polling Units across the country with no registered voters and where voting will not take place on 25th February (Presidential/National Assembly Election) and 11th March 2023 (Governorship/State House of Assembly Election). pic.twitter.com/syGKmE0vNz — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) February 13, 2023