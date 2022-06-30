INEC finally extends voters registration indefinitely

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has formally extended the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise which was to end on Thursday, June 30, indefinitely.

INEC directed all the states Resident Electoral Commissioners and local government Electoral Officers to continue with the exercise pending further directives from the Commission.

Festus Okoye INEC national commissioner and chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Okoye said the Commission has consistently reiterated its resolve to continue to provide electoral services to the Nigerian people and register all eligible Nigerians that are interested in registering.

He stated that the Commission has yet again deployed additional machines to areas of pressure and will continue to serve the people of Nigeria.

According to Okoye; “the case at the Federal High Court relating to the terminal date of the CVR came up yesterday Wednesday 29th June 2022, and based on the request of the Commission, the Court granted an accelerated hearing and adjourned the matter to Monday 4th July 2022 for hearing of the substantive matter. The Commission will give an update after court hearing next week.”

On issuance of Certified True Copy (CTC) of Documents, he said: “So far, 186 requests for CTCs, some running into hundreds of pages, have been processed. The Commission is working round the clock, including weekends, to attend to all such requests.

“We wish to assure political parties, aspirants, candidates, and all applicants for CTCs of documents that their applications will be treated expeditiously and will be issued in earnest.”

Okoye also said by the timetable and schedule of activities released by the Commission, Political Parties that conducted valid Governorship and State Assembly primaries shall upload the list and personal particulars of their nominated candidates between 1st and 15th July 2022.

“We urge political parties to scrutinize the list and personal particulars of the candidates they propose to sponsor at the election to avoid any mix-up and duplication of names. Political parties are advised not to wait until the last day before uploading the list and personal particulars of their candidates.

“The Candidates Nomination Portal will shut down at 6pm on 15th July 2022. Political parties that have challenges with uploading documents should contact the Commission’s Help – Desk, through the dedicated telephone lines or contact the candidate nomination centre at the Commission’s headquarters,” he added.