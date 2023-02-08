INEC apologies for liking post relating to a presidential candidate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday issued a public apology via its Twitter handle for unintentionally liking a post relating to one of the 18 presidential candidates.

Earlier in the day, INEC liked a Premium Times report written by Afrobeat maestro Seun Kuti, in which he dismissed Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, as an opportunist and capitalist who only wants to use the goodwill of the people to exploit the country. The report titled “Peter Obi: An Opportunist, Won’t Save Nigeria—Seun Kuti” had solicited a like from INEC, a situation many had ascribed as not only being unfortunate but also favourably taking sides in an upcoming election when it should be seen as neutral.

“The attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been drawn to a post on its Twitter handle, liking a post relating to one of the 18 presidential candidates,” it tweeted at around 7:11 p.m.

It reaffirmed its independence and neutrality, saying that “the Commission is an independent electoral body and does not have a preference for any candidate or political party. The Commission assures all Nigerians of its neutrality and will conduct a general election that is free and fair to all. The allegiance of the Commission is to the people of Nigeria.

The commission promised to take disciplinary action against the person(s) responsible for tarnishing its image.

“In the meantime, the Commission is investigating the circumstances that led to the liking of the said post and will take appropriate disciplinary actions if an infraction is established,” it said.