Elections will hold irrespective of situation – INEC Chairman

Mahmood Yakubu, chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday insisted that it would conduct the 2023 general election on February 25 and March 11 as scheduled despite current challenges being faced in the country.

Yakubu gave the assurance on Wednesday while speaking with State House Correspondents, after he briefed the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on the level of preparedness for the conduct of election.

The chairman, while speaking with State House correspondents, said the scarcity of petroleum products and the new currency were the major challenges confronting national electoral body but solutions were already in sight.

“We took members of the Council through all the preparations that we have put in place for the election and the few challenges that we are facing and the steps we have taken to address them.

“The first one is the availability of petroleum products. We had a meeting with the National Union of Road Transport Workers and they raised that as an issue of concern. Immediately after that meeting, we interfaced with the leadership of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC).

“Right now, there is a technical committee working; the idea is for them to avail us the use of their over 900 land mega as well as floating mega stations nationwide for the purpose of stocking products to ensure that the Commission doesn’t suffer any encumbrances in movement of personnel and materials for the election.

“The second one is the currency issue and again we had an engagement yesterday with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and he assured us that the Commission will not suffer any encumbrances on that front. Fortunately for us, all our accounts, national and state are held by the apex bank. So, we raised those challenges and we have found solutions to those challenges so be rest assured that the elections are going to hold as scheduled; on the 25th of February for National and on the 11th of March for the State election.”

The INEC boss said the briefing of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) was a usual practice associated with general elections; and will also brief the Council of State on Friday, February 10, 2023 on their preparation for the conduct of the election.