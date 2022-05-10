In Ekiti governorship poll, PDP running a distant 3rd

A recent survey conducted for Anap Foundation by NOI Polls Limited shows a close race for the Ekiti State Governorship seat between the top two aspirants: Abiodun Ayobami Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Olusegun Adebayo Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). The two candidates are running neck to neck.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Olabisi Kayode is running a distant third, the survey showed. The Ekiti governorship race now looks like a two-horse race between APC and SDP and with PDP running as a “dark horse” with only an outside chance of overtaking the front two.

When asked who respondents will be voting for in the coming June 2022 governorship elections in Ekiti state, APC and SDP candidates, Abiodun Ayobami Oyebanji and Olusegun Adebayo Oni led the list of candidates, while PDP candidate, Olabisi Kayode is running a distant 3rd.

The results of the poll are contained in a statement personally signed by the founder of Anap foundation, Atedo Peterside.

However, it is important to note that a whopping 33% of those polled are still undecided as to their choice of candidate; and it is believed this proportion of voters would be critical in deciding who eventually wins the coveted seat.

While the survey results show that youths between the ages of 18-25 years are more inclined to vote for Olabisi Kayode, (they also had the largest proportion of undecided (50%) it also shows that a larger range of youths aged 26-35 & the next age bracket 36-45, are more inclined to vote for Olusegun Adebayo Oni.

The survey further shows that 93% of registered voters polled have their Permanent Voter’s Cards with them, whilst 79% of those voters claimed that they are absolutely certain that they will cast their vote in the forthcoming 18 June 2022, Ekiti State Governorship election.

Even if the voters only partially live up to their claim, then the pointers are that voter apathy may not rear its ugly head in the same magnitude as it did in the Anambra Governorship elections where approximately 90% of the registered voters failed to vote on election day.

NOI polls is the leading country-specific polling services firm in West Africa and conducts periodic polls and surveys on various socio-economic and political issues in Nigeria while Snap Foundation is committed to promoting good governance in Nigeria.