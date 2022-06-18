Impeachment plot against Oyo Dep Gov will fail, says Folarin

The 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and lawmaker representing Oyo central senatorial district, Senator Teslim Folarin has said that the impeachment plot of deputy governor Rauf Olaniyan by Governor Seyi Makinde and his lawmakers would fail because two-third members required to carry out the process cannot be achieved.

Folarin, in a statement issued on Saturday through his special adviser on media and publicity, YSO Olaniyi warned that the impeachment agenda will be resisted by conscientious lawmakers and the people of Oyo State that gave Olaniyan a 4-year mandate as deputy governor.

According to Folarin, “I wish to reiterate that His Excellency, Rauf Olaniyan’s position as the validly elected Deputy Governor of Oyo state is secured and constitutionally backed; his tenure ends on 29th of May 2023.

“The impeachment process initiated by Governor Makinde and the induced lawmakers can be best described as a coup d’etat, and will be duly resisted by the lawmakers who have not sold their consciences and the peace-loving people of Oyo State.”

“I am certain that the governor cannot get the required number to impeach his deputy because some conscientious lawmakers are already dissociating themselves from the impeachment agenda. They refused to be bought over by the governor. I commend their boldness and integrity”

“I want to remind the involved lawmakers that switching political parties is not an impeachable offence. Therefore, they should be warned not to tow the path of self-destruction.

“It is visible to the blind and audible to the deaf that the charges brought against the deputy governor are frivolous. To this end, I strongly advise the induced lawmakers to refrain from taking any action that could throw Oyo State into a catastrophic political crisis and civil unrest,” the statement concluded.