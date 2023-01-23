Ijebu North monarchs throw weight behind Abiodun’s re-election bid

Traditional Rulers in Ijebu-North Local Government Area of Ogun State have thrown their weight behind the second term bid of Governor Dapo Abiodun, assuring him of their total support.

The Orimolusi of Ijebu-Igbo, Oba Lawrence Adebajo, who spoke on behalf of other traditional rulers in a meeting with the governor held in his Palace, at Ijebu-Igbo, lauded the governor for his exemplary leadership and performance in less than four years as impact of democracy was felt in many parts of the state.

According to Oba Adebajo, “The governor has done well in less than four years. If not that it is traditional for those seeking political offices to campaign, his work has campaigned for him. All the projects he embarked are completed within four years. We need him to come and do more and complete the ones that are ongoing.

“Governor, we thank you for Ilisan-Ago-Iwoye road. Some time now, I have not plied that road, but some people persuaded me to use the road recently and I was pleasantly surprised to see the level of work done on that road.

“Your Excellency, your achievements are commendable and I can assure you that we will support you for the second term.”

The Orimolusi, who called for the establishment of a satellite campus of the Olabisi Onabanjo University in the ancient town as well as accreditation of more courses for the Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic, Ijebu Igbo, also called on the government to look into the problem of water supply in the town.

He equally harped on the need to revive the Apoje Farm Project, which he described as the pride of the community, to the people for proper management.

Responding, Governor Abiodun thanked the traditional rulers for partnering with his administration to engender peace and harmony in their respective domains, noting that the Ijebu North LG which used to be a hub for chaos has become crisis free.

On the issue of pipe borne water, the governor said, “We have had problems with water supply not only in Ijebu-Igbo, but in other parts of the state. The issue of water needs total overhauling because most of the problems we have has to do with the pipes that were damaged during road construction by the previous administration.

“I can assure you that power and water supply will be paramount in our second term because you cannot solve the issue of water without solving that of power.”

He, however, pointed out that Apoje Farm is owned by the government, hence, it cannot be handed to individuals, saying that “we will see how the state will collaborate with the community concerning this farm project”.

The governor acknowledged that there is so much to be done, as four years would not be adequate to execute all that his administration had planned, assuring that the administration would continue in its determination to build the state.

Abiodun, therefore, urged the traditional rulers to impress it on their subjects to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards and vote for all the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the president to members of the House of Assembly, in order to sustain the developmental strides being witnessed in Ogun.