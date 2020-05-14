I would be loyal, dedicated to Buhari- Gambari

Ibrahim Gambari, newly appointed Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to be loyal and dedicated to the President, while helping him in his bid to fulfill his electoral promises to Nigerians.

Gambari added that his immediate task uppon assumption office is to make sure that the machinery of government run smoothly, while helping the President in his bid to govern the country.

The 75 year old scholar and diplomat from Kwara State was appointed by the President into office Wednesday to replace Abba Kyari who died of Covid-19 complications some weeks ago.

Gambari’s appointment, however, came as a surprise to many political observers in Nigeria because his name was not among those been speculated to be in contention for the position in recent weeks.

However, speaking in an interview on a television programme last night, Gambari said he remain graceful to the President over the appointment but added that his position does not require him to be in d news but rather to help the President carry out his task accordingly.

On the style he would be adopting, Gambari said the style would probably depend on the demand of the office at hand, stressing that it was not about him but the President and his office.

According to him, “I would provide the President with advice, making sure the machinery of government run smoothly it is about the President and not Chief of Staff.

“I expect to be a loyal, dedicated man in term of his priority to the President. The Chief of staff is not to he head but to serve the President and carry out duties appropriately.

“The style I would be adopting depend on the demand of the office, but it is not about the Chief of Staff it’s about the President and his office,”Gambari said.

Also speaking on Gambari’s appointment, a political science lecturer from Nasarawa State University, Jide offor Adibe, said though his choice for the position was a good one, but added that the deep of his duties, and what he does, however, depended on what the President allows him.

The professor of political science, however, advised that Gambari need to learn to deal with the forces in the current administration, stressing that it would play a role in his sucess in office.

“His appointment is good he comes with a rice credentials, he is well respected socially and international, but how well he function depend on the length allow by the President and the jobs given to him.

“Also it depends on how he is able to deal with other forces around him, been Chief of Staff does not mean that other powers would disappear. How he relate with them may depend how he succced,”Adibe said.

Also speaking,Muhammed Ladan, Director General, Nigeria Institute of Advance Studies, said the choice of Chief of Staff was the President prerogative because the person was going to work with him directly.

Ladan said based on his rich credentials Gambari would add value to the Buhari’s administration, stressing that since he was well know to the President working together would not be difficult.

“People are just talking but I think the choice of some one for such office is the President choice even if it is not a office that is constitutionally recognized.

“But it is clear that if you are looking for someone who can add value to this administration he as them all,” Laden said