I will continue to prostrate to respect constituted authorities, says Umo Eno

Umo Eno, Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Land and Water Resources who has been endorsed by stakeholders as the likely governor next year has said that his background and training would continue to propel him to show respect to constituted authorities and no amount of media attacks can stop him.

Making the declaration, when he consulted the Paramount Ruler of Nsit-Ubium, and Oku Ibom Ibibio, Ettenyin Solomon Etuk at his palace in Ikot Ukobo, Eno said

“I saw them write on social media; see a Pastor because of Politics kneeling down for a Governor”. If they know that the church is subordinate to the state and we are to subject ourselves to constituted authority, they would understand.”

“I grew up in a home where respect was taught in the family. We were equally taught respect in school and of course the church. My parents thought me that when you are in a bus and you see an old person standing, you have to get up from your seat and offer the older person a sit. I believe that our people must begin to learn that culture of respect.

“In the Yoruba tradition where I grew up, I understand that no one greets a king standing. So, I came to submit it before you so that they can have so many things to write.

“I know you as my father. Papa, I came here to inform you that majority of stakeholders of the PDP in Akwa Ibom State have endorsed me to run for the Governorship of this state. My hands are already on the plough and I won’t look back”.

Eno, who has been spotted kneeling before Governor Udom Emmanuel, said he was in the palace of the monarch whom he describes as his father to seek his royal blessing, as he throws his hat in the ring for the 2023 gubernatorial election.

Welcoming the Governorship aspirant and his entourage to his palace, Ettenyin Solomon Etuk who is the President General, Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council (TRC) commended Umo Eno and his team for the visit, and also offered his royal blessing and fatherly advice to the aspirant.

He said as a royal father, his doors are open to all, and charged political actors to play the game by the rules.

“Umo Eno is a child of respect. I’m a traditional priest. What God has destined for any man cannot be erased. I don’t hate anyone.

“Stakeholders have endorsed you as you said and you came here for royal blessing. The ultimate thing as a king, I look at how we can live in peace, live in harmony with one another. My doors are open to all.

“2023 election will come and go, but we will still remain a united people and state. My advice is that election is a periodic constitutional process. I call on the political class not to heat up the polity, but to consolidate on the gains we’ve so far achieved.

“I want the best for my state. I want us to live in peace and harmony. Let God be with you, let him take over the job. May you be in good health. Protect the integrity of this state and what we are known for which is peace. Love, peace and unity are my desire as wishes as you embark on this political journey to lead the state. My God will lead you, protect you and your family. Hold fast unto your God and he will see you through.”

Speaking earlier, the Director-General of his campaign team, Assam Assam described Umo Eno as the preferred choice who has what it takes to consolidate on the development agenda of the Udom Emmanuel led administration, saying he was in the palace to seek his fatherly advice and blessing.

“We came to have a heart to heart (Father and son) talk. Your eminence, we are very proud of you. Your representation of the traditional institution in the state is replete with candour.

Read also: Why I chose Umo Eno as my successor, says Udom

National Chairman of Maintain Peace Movement, Emmanuel Enoidem said the leadership of the state under Governor Udom Emmanuel has done exceedingly well, hence the economic prosperity of the state must be sustained, and presented Umo Eno as the man with the vision to drive the process.

“Now the economic prosperity of our state must be sustained, hence our choice of Umo Eno to drive that vision from 2023 onward. We are fully in support of Umo Eno’s aspiration”

Also speaking, the political leader of Nsit-Ubium, Effiong Bob, a former senator who recently dumped his Governorship ambition in support of Umo Eno, described the governorship hopeful as an asset with capacity to sustain the vision of a greater Akwa Ibom.

“I’m not talking here as a stranger. I talk as of right and i defend the interest of Pastor Umo Eno as your next Governor as of right. I can assure you that the journey is just starting and by the grace of God it will end in praise”.

Chairman of Nsit Ubium Local Government Area, Iniobong Orok, praised Governor Udom Emmanuel for choosing his successor from the Local Government Area, saying the gesture was highly appreciated and assured that such opportunity won’t be traded for anything else.