How APC’s Oyebanji won Ekiti guber poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Subday declared Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress winner of the 2022 Ekiti governorship election.

INEC said it declared Oyebanji winner because he satisfied all the requirements to be win the victory.

The Commission said that Oyebanji polled a total of 187,057 votes to defeat his two closest challengers – Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who poled 82,211 and Bisi Kolawole of the People’s Democratic Party who got 67,457 votes.

The Returning Officer for the election, Kayode Adebowale, a professor, who is the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, announced the results of the election that was held on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

“Oyebanji, having scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and returned elected as the governor-elect of Ekiti State,” Adebowale said.

With the development, Oyebanji is now set to replace incumbent Governor Kayode Fayemi in October.

The election, though witnessed a massive turnout not rqualled in recent history, was marred with reports of vote buying and pockets of violence.

Reports had it that the widespread massive vote buying prompted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to embark on a raid and make some arrests.

Some voters who stormed polling units to exercise their franchise however, vowed not to sell their votes.

According to INEC, 988,923 registered voters were expected to participate in the exercise, but only 363,438 voters were accredited.