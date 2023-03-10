Guber poll: I’m ready to free Lagos, change narrative- Rhodes-Vivour

Ahead of the March 18 gubernatorial election in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour the Labour Party (LP) gubernatorial candidate in has said he was ready to free the state from the grip of those who held it captive and stagnated its progress in recent decades.

Rhodes-Vivour stated this on Thursday at a youth event organized to rally support for his candidacy in Ikeja.

The LP gubernatorial candidate bemoaned the rising hardship, poverty among Lagosians and insensitivity of leaders to their plight, noting that the time had come for people to get purposeful and good governance that would take decision in their interest.

He said Lagos State was moving in a wrong direction as a result of mis-rule which benefited the few, stressing that if elected his administration would provide infrastructures across the state and make education affordable at all levels.

He said support for the LP in recent weeks, especially in the presidential and National Assembly poll was an indication that Lagosians and indeed Nigerians are yearning for a change and are tired of status-quo, while expressing optimism of his victory in the March 18 gubernatorial election.

According to him, “I told them that the election this time around would be different from what we have seen in the past, you can see people making sacrifice for us since last year, without asking for anything in return.

“I have been to two political parties I have not seen anything like this. But it is an indication that the people have waken up that the time is here for them to take back what belongs to them.

“Wickedness in high places is too much and the way we are moving is not normal, they said my father did not marry my mother, whatever they thrown at me I would take it and shine.

“I would be like Jakande, the People’s welfare would be my main concern, I would work for Lagosians, they can’t bury us, where we are going is far, it is a project to free Lagos State from the hands of tyranny.

Also speaking, Akin Osuntokun, the Director General of the Peter Obi Presidential campaign council, said Lagosians are voting against the status-quo because of bad governance over the years, stressing that the results of the presidential poll shows that the ruling party was rejected by everyone in the state, including Yoruba’s.

“What people are voting against is bad governance, bad name; the results of the presidential poll from the data shows that more Yoruba’s voted for Peter Obi than Igbo’s in Lagos.

“If they say you don’t have experience, experience of what? Looting or what? We don’t need that kind of experience”, he said.

Also speaking the chairman of LP in Lagos State, Dayo Ekong said the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos was there for all to see, stressing that Lagosians would vote out the party in the gubernatorial election.

Ekong said he could not be intimidated, noting that the ruling party was jittery because of their impending rejection by Lagosians at the poll.

“I went round Lagos during the campaign, in Alimosho I saw how people are suffering clear lack of government present in those places, I then asked myself where is the huge funds of Lagos going? LP would win and we can not be intimidated by anyone”, she said.