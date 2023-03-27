Guber election: Delta APC united to recover ‘party’s stolen mandate’

Ede Dafinone, senator-elect of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 National Assembly Election, in Delta State, has disclosed that the party is united and making frantic efforts to reclaim the mandate which he said was freely given to Ovie Omo-Agege, the party’s governorship candidate.

He dismissed the insinuations in some sections of the media that there is a crack amongst the leaders of APC in the state.

According to him, the genuine leaders and members of the APC in the state are solidly behind DSP Omo-Agege in his quests to recover the party’s stolen mandate.

Dafinone, speaking on the outcome of the guber election, noted that against Deltans expectation, the just concluded gubernatorial election in the state was marred by irregularities.

“Nevertheless, INEC went ahead to declare Sheriff Oborevwori, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the winner,” he lamented.

Read also: Anambra Election Tribunal receives 31 petitions against outcome of NASS poll

The deputy president of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege and our party’s legal team are currently reviewing the overwhelming evidence of massive electoral infractions in at least 20 local government areas allegedly won by the PDP with the aim of sitting outside the fraudulent results and reclaim the mandate given to Omo-Agage by Deltans.

“It’s an open secret that majority of the electorates in Delta are tired of the PDP’s 24 years of bad governance, and they prefer our candidate, DSP Ovie Omo-Agege, to that of the PDP and other candidates and they validated this fact by casting their ballot in Omo-Agege’s favour.

“However, those who were afraid that they would fail due to their irresponsible style of governance in the last eight years orchestrated all manner of illegality in a bid to sway the outcome of the election in their favour by hijacking the electoral process through the help of some compromised INEC staff and stole our mandate.”

The senator-elect emphasised that in many places, there were obvious cases of over-voting, results were manually fabricated, entered into the result sheets, and collated as against the content of BVAS accreditation.

He urged supporters to remain calm as the result would be challenged using all legal means, He expressed hope that the stolen mandate would be reclaimed.