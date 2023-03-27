Anambra Election Tribunal receives 31 petitions against outcome of NASS poll

Thirty-one petitions have been received from various political parties’ candidates in the February 25 National Assembly election in Anambra State.

It was gathered that seven of the petitions are for the Senate, while 24 are for the Federal House of Representatives.

A breakdown of the number of the petition reveals that APGA candidate, Hon. Chris Azubogu, his Labour Party counterpart, Obinna Uzor and PDP candidate, Chris Uba are challenging the declaration of Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah of YPP as Senator-elect for Anambra South Senatorial Zone.

In Anambra North Senatorial Zone, Princess Stella Oduah of PDP is challenging the declaration of Dr. Tony Nwoye of Labour Party as Senator-elect for the zone, and in Anambra Central, Hon. Dozie Nwankwo of APGA and Barr. Helen Mbakwe of NNPP are challenging the declaration of Chief Victor Umeh of Labour Party as Senator-elect.

Secretary of Election Petitions Tribunal, Muazu Ibrahim Bagudu, said while filing of petitions for the National Assembly election has elapsed, that of the State Assembly election is still on for aggrieved candidates.