Group endorses Okorocha for 2023 presidency

A College of Bishops, Council of Imams in Nigeria, and Leaders Alliance Network on Wednesday endorsed the former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha for the 2023 Presidency.

The Christian and Muslims Clerics who made the endorsement in Abuja after series of prayers for Okorocha called on President Muhammed Buhari to consider Okorocha as the best party gift for Nigeria in 2023.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Joe Wealth, an Archbishop said the choice of Okorocha as the best candidate for the job as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is premised on his proven track record as a unifier and person with a compassionate heart for the downtrodden.

Wealth said the Senator representing Imo West in the National Assembly is an epitome of equity, peace, justice, and fair play for the nation if voted into power in the next general election.

Read Also: Okorocha insists on respect for APC founders

He contended that going by zoning arrangement and based on equity and justice, Okorocha, being an Igbo man is naturally favoured to become the next President of Nigeria.

“The group believes that due to the current wide range of agitations bordering on insecurity, lack of proper planning and economic management of our endowed rich natural and human resources, the high rate of unemployment among the youths that the choice of Rochas Okorocha is the right candidate to fix the challenges.

“According to the group of Bishops and Imams from the different states of the country, Rochas Okorocha’s Philanthropic disposition across the country has clearly distinguished him as the best candidate for the plum job.

“They further stressed that Rochas Foundation has provided free education for the less privileged Nigerians across the states and villages.

“From the evidence of Rochas Okorochas intimidating Credentials, an avalanche of numerous honors and awards given to him across the country such as OWELLE NDI IGBO, DAN JEKAN SOKOTO, MAGA ALHERI HAUSA, OMORODUN OF YORUBALAND, OKALLA OF EI’CHE, JAGABAN OF LAFIA, etc has positioned him as generally acceptable Presidential Candidate,” Wealth said.

He noted that Okoroch is a man who believes in having strong institutions over powerful| individuals which according to him will help in solidifying Nigeria’s democracy and preserving the Rule of Law which is the immediate ingredients in the sustainability of our constitution.

The Archbishop maintained that their anointed candidate will hit the ground running by finding lasting and sustainable answers to unending questions on the country’s unity by ensuring a country where equity, justice and fairness prevails.

“I want to thank you most sincerely for finding His Excellency, Senator Anayo Rochas Okorocha worthy of this endorsement, I want to assure you today that Rochas is a man of his words and his love for Northerners cannot be quantified with any other, you will never be disappointed by giving him your total support.

“I urge you all to mobilise human and material resources in ensuring the emergence of Anayo Rochas Okorocha as President of Nigeria at 2023 poll,” he added.