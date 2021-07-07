Okorocha insists on respect for APC founders

Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has insisted that the founders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) must be respected and not treated with disdain.

Okorocha has been in battle with the incumbent Governor of Imo State who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the build up to the 2019 general election.

The Senator representing Imo West District while addressing journalists in Abuja disclosed that he proposed the current name of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC.

Okorocha who led the Imo APC Pioneer Group to the party’s National Secretariat to prevail on the leadership to obey the court judgment on the rightful chairman of the party in the State, called for the extension of the membership registration and revalidation exercise in Imo.

He said: “We are here because of what is happening in Imo state. Primarily, things are not going right in the state as it affects the party. We are concerned about the upcoming Congresses. Certain things need to be put in place before Congresses as it affects registration and others.

“There has been an issue about the elected excos of the party in the state. The elected excos have not been allowed to function. We are here to bring the party’s attention to it. And we know that our party is a law-abiding party. A party of rule of law. We have come to ask the party to obey the court judgment that established the right executive in the state which has not been upturned by any court.

“That court judgment said Daniel Nwafor excos are the authentic and elected members of the executive and the judge ruled that not even the NEC of the APC can dissolve them. The judgment has been up to the Court of Appeal and there has not been any other court judgment.

“We have come a long way in building this party. I was one of the founding fathers of the party. I brought in APGA with CPC and ACN to form what is known today as APC. I was the one who gave the name APC. I was the only elected governor from the South East that made up this party at a time when this party’s name was taboo in the South East.

“The party should be seen to remember those who founded the party. We joined the party because of justice and it must be seen to prevail all the time at all levels”.