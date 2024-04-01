Group boosts Faduyile’s Ondo guber ambition with N50m nomination form

Friends, family and associates of Adedayo Faduyile, an aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have pledged to obtain the nomination form for him to contest in the forthcoming April 25th, 2024 Ondo state governorship APC’s primary election.

The leader of the group, Kenneth Benjamin, in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday in Akure, said it was imperative for Nigerians in diaspora to be actively involved in the growth and progress of the country.

According to them, the gesture is to support his political aspirations and make frantic moves to contribute their quota for the development of the state and nation at large.

He also said that the N50m nomination form came as a surprise birthday gift to celebrate the erudite scholar and former Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) President, Faduyile, who would be 52 years on April 7, 2024.

To ensure the best candidate becomes the next governor of the State, he noted that they would be paying the APC’s N10m Expression of Interest and N40m Nomination Form as their own sacrifice to ensure that Ondo State shines again.

Benjamin noted that the group in question comprises Ondo State indigenes and non-indigenes in the U.S, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, South Africa, Nigeria and other parts of Africa that are passionate about the growth of the nation.

He noted that the primary objective of the group is to identify people who have intellectual capacity, honesty, prudence and proven character to support them to leadership positions.

“It is high time Nigerians in diaspora started participating actively in the day-to-day activities of our dear nation back home, not leaving politics out of it. In fact, it is very critical to development and we must be actively involved.

“We cannot continue to fold our hands to watch opportunists, political buccaneers and layabouts grab the rudders of leadership at the expense of competence, intellect and capacity. This has been our sad story for years,” he said.

Benjamin added that “this explains why we all gathered and agreed to raise the nomination form money for one of our own, Prof. Dayo Faduyile, to be the next Governor of Ondo State and set the pace for other states to emplace cognate leadership and development.

“We cannot continue to watch as helpless and hapless Nigerians as our dear country is getting plundered by unqualified and people with dubious characters. The world, it is said, is not ruined by the wickedness of the wicked but the weakness of the good that do nothing.”

He expressed confidence in the abilities and capacity of Faduyile, making references to his indelible achievements as NMA scribe and immediate past Special Adviser on health to the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Similarly, Ondo state indigenes in the USA, under the aegis of Adedayo Faduyile Foundation (PAFF), through its coordinator, Eniafe Ogunbameru, passed a vote of confidence on Faduyile as the best and most qualified amongst the aspirants.